Completed the top management of the Medicine and Surgery department of acceptance and emergency of the Ss. Annunziata polyclinic in Chieti. After the inauguration of the new chief physician, the composition of the medical board of the emergency room was defined yesterday.

The new head physician Emmanuele Tafuri will be supported by the deputy Maria Giovanna Marra, an internist with a gastroenterological focus. Since 2012 she has been working for the ASL 02, after having gained a qualified professionalism in emergency and urgency medicine at the Maggiore hospital in Bologna and at the “Vito Fazi” hospital in Lecce. The two chief physicians will lead an overall team of 17 high-profile doctors with the aim of “improving the relationship with local medicine and operational pathways within the SS Annunziata emergency room”.