There were over 200 accesses to Flu Points and Ligurian district clinics over the Christmas weekend. This is certified by the data of the ASL which, with the Liguria Region, Alisa and together with general practitioners, have put in place an extraordinary ‘flu plan’ for the holidays.

“The combination of flu points and outpatient clinics with general practitioners open on holidays has now allowed the reduction of flows to the emergency room, a drop already recorded before Christmas – declares the councilor for health of the Liguria Region Angelo Gratarola – therefore, the system put in place by the Region at first glance seems to have made an important contribution. It is clear that we need to continue on this path in a particularly dedicated period for infections linked to viruses that are not only seasonal, such as the flu, but even Covid, always reminding patients how important it is to go to the emergency room only for serious pathologies. Those affected by pathologies of medium or low complexity will find an important response to their health needs in the clinics, moreover at no cost”.

An indirect confirmation of the effectiveness of the Flu Points also comes from those who coordinate the activity of the 118 Liguria Emergency at the regional level. “The proposal of the flu points seems to have been appreciated by the citizens – underlines the director of 118 Liguria Paolo Frisoni – and it is highlighted by the comparison of the data referring to the average accesses with ambulances in the Emergency Departments of the area: in these days we have barely reached 190 accesses per day, while, on average, there were 220/230 accesses per day in this period. Tomorrow, December 27, should be rather indicative of the period: citizens go back to work, we return to routine and this could raise the numbers, which could be influenced by the flu that is circulating and which could have been helped by the conviviality of the holidays”.

On the contagion front, the flu has definitely taken over Covid-19 for a few weeks, but the curve seems to have reached its peak. “The epidemiological picture is characterized by a plateau phase as regards flu syndromes – underlines the general manager of Alisa Filippo Ansaldi – and currently 40% of these are characterized by the flu virus, 10% by Covid, the part the remainder are other respiratory viruses or bacteria. As far as Covid is concerned, the curve is deflecting: it means that we are witnessing a decreasing circulation. We can see this both from the incidence data and from that referring to the daily average of new positives Basically we started from about 70 new positives a day in the hospital at the beginning of December, this week we dropped below 50. It is clear that the strong pressure characterized above all by the flu virus can put patients in difficulty medium intensity departments. A recommendation to be reiterated, after what was said before Christmas by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, is still valid for r the next few days: it is right to regain possession of the sociality linked to the holiday season, but – Ansaldi underlines – in the presence of respiratory symptoms it is advisable to avoid those moments of sociality, especially with respect to elderly or frail people. To give a simple example: it is good that the child with fever and cough does not go to his grandparents to eat”.