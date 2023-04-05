background

The “EU White Helmet Initiative” was suggested by Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier as a result of the Ebola crisis. It has been implemented as part of the existing EU civil protection procedure and bears the name “European Medical Corps”. Germany is one of the first EU member states to take part in the EU initiative: the federal government has so far set up an isolation hospital for the treatment of highly infectious patients (German Red Cross), provides logistical and technical support for medical teams (Technical Relief Agency) and provides laboratory capacities (Bernhard Nocht Institute).

The “EMLab” of the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine, together with experts from the Robert Koch Institute, is currently taking part in the first mission of the European Medical Corps in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The WHO had requested this technical assistance. The cause is an acute yellow fever epidemic that has spread from Angola towards the Congo Basin. Vaccines and laboratory capacities are scarce in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They are not enough to identify sick people, estimate the extent of the outbreak and carry out vaccination campaigns in the affected areas.

The Federal Foreign Office is funding the three-month deployment of the laboratory in the province of Kwango as part of the agreement with the EU on the European Medical Corps.

The Federal Ministry of Health supports laboratory projects at the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine and the Robert Koch Institute as part of its Global Health Program. In the event of an outbreak, such as the current outbreak of yellow fever in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, qualified personnel and mobile laboratory capacities are available for rapid relief measures.