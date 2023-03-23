Bielefeld – The certified colon cancer center of the Visceral Oncology Center at the Klinikum Bielefeld – Mitte is organizing the 1st Bielefeld Stoma Day on May 11th, 2023 from 4 p.m. Those affected and their relatives have the opportunity to collect and exchange information in a lecture program and an exhibition by suppliers from the industry.

With a stoma, the artificial bowel outlet, is an opening in the body through which a small piece of intestine is directed outwards onto the surface of the skin so that the stool can pass out of the body through the opening created. The two most common types of stoma are the ileostomy (stoma of the small intestine) and the colo stoma (stoma of the large intestine). The reasons for creating an artificial bowel outlet can be very different. The most common causes include an existing tumor disease (colon or rectal cancer) or a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease). However, malformations of the intestine or emptying disorders can also lead to the installation of an artificial bowel outlet. In addition to permanent artificial bowel outlets, a special distinction is made between temporary bowel outlets, which are only created temporarily until the colon or rectum has healed.

At the Bielefeld Clinic there is a well-versed team from different disciplines Ostomy patients with help and advice.

Ingo Primke is more certified Stoma-Therapeut at the Klinikum Bielefeld and works full-time. This means that he is exclusively responsible for advising and caring for those affected before and after a stoma installation. In his consultations, he gives tips on the care and maintenance of a stoma and explains the changes that the application of a stoma will bring to the patients and their families. He works closely with colleagues from nutritional medicine, social services, psycho-oncology and oncological nursing advice. In addition, he cooperates with various providers regarding the supply of aids at home as well as with the self-help association for ostomists, the ILCO eV

In addition to the care and maintenance of the stoma, nutrition also plays an important role. Julia Germann directs the nutritional medicine at the Bielefeld Clinic. Together with her team of nutritionists, nutritionists, diabetes consultants and dieticians, she advises ostomy patients on topics such as the diet after the operation and nutrition at home.

Die oncological nursing advice is part of the interdisciplinary treatment team at Klinikum Bielefeld and is made up of health and nursing staff with specific and multi-year specialist training in oncology care. Andrea Düdingnurse for oncology, is available to patients in a personal conversation for questions about the treatment process and how to deal with possible side effects and symptoms of their therapy.

The installation and repositioning of artificial bowel outlets is carried out very frequently and with a high level of expertise in the colon cancer center at the Bielefeld Clinic – Mitte. The center headed by Prof. Dr. med. Marcel Binnebösel was certified by the German Cancer Society (DKG) for the first time in 2020 and treats more than 100 patients with newly diagnosed colon or rectal cancer every year. This makes the Klinikum Bielefeld – Mitte one of the largest colon cancer centers in North Rhine-Westphalia. The hallmark of the center is the high level of interdisciplinary care for patients with cancer. The Visceral Oncology Center has special and specialized expertise, since these interventions are not only carried out in large numbers, but are also carried out by specially trained and qualified surgeons. The scope of the colon cancer center currently only refers to the location Klinikum Bielefeld – Mitte. In the future, however, the aim is to establish a cooperative colorectal cancer center through extended certification at the Bielefeld – Rosenhöhe site.

As a “self-help-friendly hospital”, Klinikum Bielefeld has been working closely with the since 2008 Self-help association ILCO eV together, which is aimed at people who have a stoma and/or suffer from colorectal cancer and their families. The self-help group led by Angelica Tappe meets every month at Klinikum Mitte, offers visiting services for patients and takes part in joint events.

Together, the experts at the Visceral Oncology Center at the Bielefeld Clinic would now like to help those affected and their relatives to 1st Bielefeld Stoma Day on May 11, 2023 in the seminar rooms on the ground floor of the Bielefeld Clinic – Mitte, Teutoburger Straße 50, 33604 Bielefeld invite. From 4 p.m., anyone interested can find out more about the latest products and tools at a trade fair, as well as about the self-help group Deutsche ILCO eV and also take part in a varied and informative lecture program. After the lecture program there will be the opportunity to take part in a discussion with the experts if you have any open questions.

The event is free of charge, registration is required and is sent by email to [email protected], subject “Stoma-Tag”.

Program:

4 p.m

Beginning of the information fair

17.00-17.15

Welcome and presentation of ostomy therapy

Prof. Dr. med. Marcel Binnebösel

5.15-5.30 p.m

The artificial anus – large intestine, small intestine, temporarily forever – how is that supposed to work?

Hesham Elwan, M.Sc., MB, B.Ch. and prof dr medical Marcel Binnebosel

5.30pm-5.45pm

The colostomy – smell, hear, see – what is it?

Ingo Primke

18.00-18.15

The artificial anus – strict diet, complicated nutrition – what do I have to consider?

Julia Germann

18.15-18.30

Oncological nursing advice in the visceral oncological center

Andrea Düding

6.30 p.m. – max. 7.30 p.m

Discussion round for open questions

All experts and interested parties