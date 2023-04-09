MeteoWeb

The American company Modern made an announcement that, if realized, would revolutionize medicine: by 2030may come first vaccines in the world against cancer, the cardiovascular diseases and those auto-immune. The Guardian reports it. It would be a real revolution that would allow millions of lives to be saved thanks to personalized vaccines. The experience gained with anti-Covid vaccines, explains Moderna, has allowed studies on anti-cancer vaccines to speed up research, so much so that in just 12-18 months the equivalent of 15 years of progress has been achieved.

According to Dr. Paul Burton, chief medical officer of Moderna, the company will be able to offer these vaccines in as little as five years. “THE vaccines to come Burton explains. they will be very effective, and will save hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of lives. I believe we will be able to offer personalized cancer vaccines against many different types of cancer to the world‘s population.”

How will cancer vaccines work?

This is how cancer vaccines will work. As a first step, a biopsy on cancer cells will identify mutations not present in healthy cells. Subsequently, an algorithm will identify which mutations are causing tumor growth and are able to activate the immune system. A molecule of messenger RNA (mRNA) will then be created with instructions for producing the antigens that will cause an immune response. The mRNA, once injected, will result in parts of proteins identical to those found in cancer cells. Immune cells encounter them and destroy cancer cells carrying the same proteins.