The leap of species this time comes from the plant world , with a smell which generally infects plants and which has instead infected a man. In fact, for the first time in the history of scientific literature, a particular mushroom, the Chondrosterium purpleresponsible for “Silver Leaf Disease”also called “lead sickness” fatal to plants if not treated quickly, infected a human.

The symptoms and the abscess on the trachea

The case was reported in the specialized scientific journal Medical Mycology Case Reports and concerns a 61 year old manand mycologist Indian who, however, declared that he had never had contact with this specific fungus before the infection, despite the fact that for his work he instead came into contact with decomposing material and other decomposing fungi. The man presented himself at a Calcutta doctor’s office with symptoms such as difficulty swallowing, cough, feeling generally unwell, tiredness, hoarse voice. A computed tomography of the neck revealed the presence of a pus-filled abscess at the level of the trachea. The patient prior to this episode was in perfect health, with a healthy immune system and no chronic disease. Laboratory tests have not identified bacteria but filamentous structures caused by fungi have instead been identified, the fungal hyphae but only with DNA sequencing, thanks to the interest of a research center on fungi of the World Health Organization. been possible to trace the person responsible for the infection, i.e. al Chondrosterium purple which, as mentioned, causes “lead sickness” in plants, a name that derives from the fact that infected plants become a characteristic silver colour. Thanks to a treatment with a antifungal and al abscess drainage the disease was eradicated after two months and did not recur in the following two years.