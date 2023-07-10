First Case of Cholera in Cagliari Since 1973 Epidemic: Symptoms, Transmission, and Prevention

Cholera Case Identified in Cagliari: First in Nearly 50 Years

In a shocking turn of events, a case of cholera has been identified in Cagliari, the capital city of Sardinia. The patient, a 71-year-old pensioner from Arbus, is the first to contract cholera since the epidemic that struck Sardinia, Campania, and Puglia in 1973.

The man is currently being treated at the infectious disease department of the Santissima Trinità hospital in Cagliari, where the presence of the Vibrio cholerae bacterium, which causes cholera, was confirmed. Fortunately, his condition is stable and showing signs of improvement.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by the Vibrio cholerae bacterium, with two serogroups (Vibrio cholerae 01 and Vibrio cholerae 0139) known to cause epidemics. It is primarily transmitted through the ingestion of contaminated water or food, particularly raw or undercooked seafood. Other foods can also serve as a vehicle for transmission.

Under normal sanitary conditions, direct person-to-person contagion is very rare. The necessary bacterial charge for transmission is over a million, making it difficult to infect others through simple contact.

The incubation period for cholera usually ranges from 24 to 72 hours, but in exceptional cases, it can vary between 2 hours and 5 days, depending on the number of bacteria ingested.

Most infected individuals, approximately 75%, do not show any symptoms. However, in those who do exhibit symptoms, only a small proportion develop a severe form of the disease. The predominant symptom is watery and brown diarrhea, often referred to as “rice water” due to its appearance. Continuous fluid loss can lead to dehydration, shock, and in severe cases, fatality. Other symptoms may include vomiting and leg cramps, while fever is not prevalent.

The treatment for cholera primarily involves fluid replenishment and rehydration therapy. Oral rehydration is successful in 90% of cases, particularly through the intake of solutions rich in sugars, electrolytes, and water. In severe cases, intravenous fluid recovery may be necessary, requiring large volumes of liquids. The use of antibiotics, such as tetracyclines or ciprofloxacin, can shorten the course of the disease and reduce symptoms, especially in severe cases.

Prevention measures for cholera epidemics include water purification and sewage system operation. Ensuring the safety of food and water, improving hygiene practices, and educating individuals on hygienic precautions during food preparation and intake are essential in reducing the spread of the disease. The Vibrio cholerae bacterium is highly sensitive to the action of common detergents and disinfectants.

If left untreated, especially in areas with poor sanitary conditions, cholera can have a lethality rate of up to 50%, according to the Veneto Region’s guidelines on cholera epidemics.

Although the possibility of infection for tourists is low, humanitarian groups operating in disaster-affected areas and refugee camps are at higher risk. An oral vaccine containing inactivated bacteria and a partial toxin is available as a preventive measure. The vaccine is administered in two doses for adults and children over 6 years old, and three doses for children aged 2 to 6 years. A booster dose is recommended every two years, with the vaccination course completed at least one week before potential exposure to infection.

The identification of this cholera case in Cagliari serves as a reminder of the importance of sanitation, food safety, and hygiene practices in preventing disease outbreaks. Local authorities and healthcare professionals are taking necessary measures to ensure the containment of the disease and to protect public health.