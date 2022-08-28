ROME – Coming the September sting linked to the purchase of books and school supplies by families. This was stated by Codacons, which also supplies this year data on high school prices and the expenses that parents will have to face on the occasion of the start of the new school year.

On the basis of an initial monitoring carried out by the association, it turns out that for diaries, cases, backpacks and various school materials (notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, markers …) prices are up on average by + 7% compared to last year, following the inflation trend which records a marked increase in our country. This year the price of a branded backpack reaches 200 euros, while for an equipped designer case (with pens, pencils, erasers and markers) spending reaches a peak of 60 euros – explains Codacons – Another item that affects the outlay for the kit is that relating to the diary, which this year almost 30 euros for the most well-known brands.

The products that according to the association they are by far more expensive than those signed by influencers, youtubers, football teams and celebrities who have launched specific lines for the school. The expense for the complete material can thus reach during the school year 2022/2023 quota 588 euros per student, to which must be added the cost for textbooksanother item that will heavily affect the portfolios of Italian families, varying according to the level of education and school, with the overall outlay which – including equipment and books – easily risks reaching € 1,300 per student.

At the base of the strong increases that are affecting the school sector there are several factors – explains Codacons – First of all the expensive-energywhich aggravates the production costs of school materials leading to cascading effects on retail price lists. Secondly, the crisis in raw materials, with the prices of paper, plastic, textiles and adhesives – indispensable for making notebooks, diaries, pens, backpacks, etc. – which have undergone significant increases in the last year. Finally, the higher transport costs determined dthe increase in fuel prices. The association also disseminates a guide to help families save up to 40% in the purchase of school supplies: do not chase fashions and influencers and avoid designer products; do not be influenced by advertising and keep children away from television; evaluate the offers made by supermarkets that can allow considerable savings on the final expenditure; do not buy the entire kit immediately and postpone non-urgent school expenses; wait for the instructions of the professors for the purchase of technical material (compasses, dictionaries, etc.); take advantage of promotional offers and fixed price kits.