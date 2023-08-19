Home » First Case of Dengue Fever Identified in Lombardy
First Case of Dengue Fever Identified in Lombardy

The Lombardy Region has reported the first case of Dengue fever in the province of Lodi. The patient, a person over 70 years old, is currently hospitalized in Crema hospital and is said to be doing well. Dengue fever is a virus that is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes.

The General Welfare Directorate of the Lombardy Region announced that the Prevention Departments of Ats Milano and Ats Valpadana have taken immediate action to carry out extensive disinfection measures in the close vicinity of the areas frequented by the patient. They are also preparing an alert note for general practitioners and hospitals, particularly the Lodi and Crema Asst with the Emergency Department, to help recognize the symptoms and initiate specific diagnostic pathways.

The Lombardy Region has promptly informed the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health about the detection of the first Dengue case in the region. The Directorate of Welfare emphasizes the importance of citizens protecting themselves from mosquito bites, especially older people or those who are more vulnerable to the effects of the disease. Suggestions include using repellents when outdoors and using insecticides and mosquito nets in closed environments.

In addition to personal protection, there are also measures that can be taken to limit the spread of mosquitoes. These include covering all containers used for collecting rainwater in vegetable gardens and gardens, cleaning manholes and wells in courtyards and condominiums, applying fine mesh mosquito nets over manholes to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs, treating manholes and drainage areas with larvicidal products, and ensuring that gutters are clean and not blocked. Similarly, in cemeteries, introducing larvicidal products into vases of fresh flowers or replacing them with dried or plastic flowers can help prevent mosquito breeding. It is also important to avoid water stagnation in saucers and to change the water daily in animal troughs.

The Lombardy Region urges all residents to take necessary precautions to prevent mosquito bites and reduce the risk of Dengue fever. By following these measures, it is hoped that the spread of the virus can be curtailed and further cases can be prevented.

