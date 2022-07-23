For the first time, in the United States, among those infected with monkeypox there are also children: one in California and a newborn who does not reside in the United States. The two cases are unrelated and are probably the result of a domestic transmission, the “Centers for Disease Control and Prevention” (CDC) agency explained yesterday, which added that the children are now being treated and their conditions. health are not serious.

Monkey pox, the origin of the virus

Monkeypox, which causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, has spread – outside of Central and West African countries where it is endemic – mainly in men who have sex with other men. The disease is spread mainly through close contact. So far this year there have been more than 14,000 cases of monkeypox in more than 60 countries and 5 deaths in Africa.

As reported by The Guardian newspaper, Dr Jennifer McQuiston, Deputy Director of the CDC’s Division of Pathogens and High-Risk Diseases, explained that it was no surprise that pediatric cases of monkeypox have emerged, but “there are no evidence to date that we are seeing this virus spread outside “communities of gay, bisexual and other men who have had sex with men.” She said 99% of the 2,891 confirmed monkeypox cases in the United States involved men who have sex with men, but some transgender women and men were also infected.

The vaccine in the US

White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said the government has delivered 300,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine and is working to speed up shipping from Denmark by 786,000 more doses. He added – as reported by “The Guardian” – that there was already enough vaccine available to provide a first dose of vaccine to more than half of the eligible population in New York City and over 70% of the eligible population in Washington DC.

The death rate in previous outbreaks in Africa of the current strain was around 1%, but so far this outbreak appears to be less lethal in non-endemic countries. However, a number of patients reported being hospitalized for severe pain. Jha said the US is still considering whether the monkeypox outbreak should be declared a public health emergency.