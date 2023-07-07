The message of the #cholesteroldialog on June 16, 2023 (Image source: @Sanofi)

First #cholesterol dialogue with an important message “Have your LDL levels measured!”

Frankfurt, 05.07.2023. Everyone should know their cholesterol levels! – this is the message of the #cholesterol dialogue. On the occasion of Cholesterol Day on Friday 16 June, the Diabetes Dialogue as part of the “Healthier under 7 PLUS” initiative became the Cholesterol Dialogue. In this online format, viewers had the opportunity to ask a family doctor and a cardiologist their questions about cholesterol live.

Experts answered questions

Several thousand people were online for this special awareness day with Dr. Ksenija Stach, cardiologist at the Mannheim Clinic and Paris Ntampakas, general practitioner from Munich. It was about values ​​and risk factors. The expert duo also surprised the viewers with practical tips, eg for discussions in the family doctor’s office.

“We want to ensure that every patient asks about their cholesterol level!”

Cholesterol levels that are too high often go undetected because they do not hurt. The LDL cholesterol level is particularly important. dr Ksenija Stach works every day to ensure that educational work is carried out for everyone. In her view, it is essential that patients know the importance of this topic in order to avoid serious complications from long-term high LDL cholesterol levels. This is exactly what the #cholesterol dialogue stands for as a platform on the occasion of cholesterol day.

Risk factors and family history as important building blocks in early detection

Especially people with a family history of lipid disorders should be aware of the risks of getting too high. In addition to familial predisposition, other risk factors also play a role in the prevention of secondary diseases. This includes people with diabetes. Paris Ntampakas also calls on all of his patients to ask their family doctor about their individual cholesterol levels. “In the best-case scenario, the treating practice knows about previous illnesses and family history and will be happy to determine your values ​​in an uncomplicated procedure – a blood draw.”

About “Knowing what counts in diabetes: Healthier under 7 PLUS”

The recording of the live stream and a lot of information on the subject of cholesterol and in particular on the risk factor diabetes are available here on the new homepage of “Know what counts in diabetes: Healthier under 7 PLUS”!

“Knowing what counts in diabetes: Healthier under 7 PLUS” listens to people with diabetes and associated risk diseases, such as high cholesterol, gives them answers to their questions and supports them in leading a better life with the disease. Since 2005, the diabetes education campaign has been cooperating with specialist societies, patient organizations and the media. Everyone is working towards one goal: to raise awareness of diabetes and risk factors such as lipid metabolism diseases and to work towards the best possible care for people with diabetes. Because every person is unique and therefore requires individualized therapy. With Sanofi as the initiator, there are more than 20 partners with a common goal behind “Knowing what counts in diabetes: Healthier under 7 PLUS”: Adiposity Foundation, Ärzte Zeitung, Blood Sugar Lounge, cholesterin and Co eV (CholCo), the general practitioner, German diabetic federal government V. (DDB), German Diabetes Federation e. V. (DDF), German Diabetes Aid – People with Diabetes e. V. (DDH-M), German Diabetes Foundation (DDS), German Society for the Prevention and Rehabilitation of Cardiovascular Diseases e. V. (DGPR), Diabetes Journal, Diabetes Newspaper, Diabetologists eG Baden-Württemberg, DiaExpert, Deutscher Tanzsportverband e. V. (DTV), EKF Diagnostics, gesundheit.com, gesundheitswirtschaft rhein-main e. V., HealthCapital, herzmedizin, Insulinclub.de, LZ Health Report, Nature + Pharmacy, Association of Diabetes Advice and Training Professions e. V. (VDBD).

Image source: @Sanofi

