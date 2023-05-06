First concrete steps towards cancellation of Isee, a decision with important consequences for all Italians

What are the first concrete steps towards canceling Isee, a decision with important consequences for all Italians? The Meloni government has announced its intention to review the deductions and rearrange bonuses and concessions currently in force with the aim, alongside an Irpef reform, of achieving tax equality for all Italian citizens.

The revision of bonuses and subsidies could follow a different path from that of the Isee, an indicator of the equivalent economic situation, today used for the recognition of almost all bonuses, subsidies, aid measures for citizens and families. We could, in fact, move towards its gradual overcoming and, perhaps, the first steps have already been taken in this sense, perhaps to leave room for the so-called family quotient that has been talked about for some time. And it would be a novelty that would certainly have a great impact on Italian citizens and families.

The first step that demonstrates the government’s willingness to cancel the Isee is linked to the recognition of the 110%-90% building superbonus. In fact, as confirmed by the latest news, for works carried out from 1 January 2023 on real estate units by natural persons, single-family members, for which the taxpayer is the owner of the property right or real right of enjoyment on the real estate unit, and for which it is the same real estate unit as the main residence, it is possible to take advantage of the building superbonus only on condition that the taxpayer has a reference income within 15 thousand euros.

For the recognition of the superbonus, therefore, it is no longer necessary to have a certain ISEE but the criterion for having it is now the family income and the new family quotient, a new system for calculating and paying taxes in which the total income of the family is divided by the number of people who are part of it, considering in the overall calculation spouses and children and also any other family members living together or dependents.

The family quotient is calculated by dividing the sum of the total income owned in the previous year by that of the expenditure:

as a taxpayer;

by the taxpayer’s spouse;

by the subject bound by a civil union or cohabitant if present in the family nucleus;

by family members other than the spouse;

by the subject bound by a civil union or by the cohabitant, present in his family unit.

Therefore, with the introduction of the family quotient, the calculation of the taxes to be paid based on the number of family members changes and the tax rates depend on the family income divided by the number of members, corrected for an equivalence scale, and it results decidedly more advantageous for large families with several children, considering that, as the calculation of taxes is based on the family ratio, the more members of the family the more taxes are reduced and vice versa.

The second important step towards the cancellation of the Isee seems to be the announcement a few days ago of wanting release the recognition of the single child allowance from ISEE. Today, in fact, the single allowance for children, which since last year has replaced all the measures for families with children (with the exception of the nursery bonus which continues to be in force), is recognized for a variable amount based on the Isee value of each family unit.

The government’s intention seems to be to make the single allowance for children universal, detached from the parents’ income and from the Isee, after the increases already planned for this year of 50% of the amount for children with less than one year and further increases for the increases established by law.

Probably, exactly as for the building superbonus, even for the single allowance for children, the ISEE will gradually be replaced by the new family quotient.

