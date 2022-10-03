Home Health First day of class at Morgagni-Pierantoni for third year students of Medicine
First day of class at Morgagni-Pierantoni for third year students of Medicine

First day of class at Morgagni-Pierantoni for third year students of Medicine

First day of lessons, Monday, of the degree course in Medicine and Surgery of Forlì (University of Bologna) in the Pieratelli Room of the “Morgagni – Pierantoni” hospital in Forlì. Ninety-five third-year students were welcomed by the medical director of the Forlì hospital, Paolo Masperi, by professor Franco Stella, coordinator of the degree course of Medicine and Surgery of Forlì and director of Thoracic Surgery of the Ausl Romagna and by professor Giorgio Ercolani, director of the operative unit of General Surgery and Advanced Oncological Therapies at “Morgagni – Pierantoni” in Forlì and professor of General Surgery at the University of Bologna. A total of 270 students will therefore attend the new academic year in the classrooms of the Forlì campus, in the Sala Pieratelli and in the laboratories of the Valsalva pavilion of the Forlì hospital. The program of lessons, which will be held in the hospital every morning from Monday to Friday, began with the teaching of Professor Ercolani.

