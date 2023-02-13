The first “clinical” internship for students enrolled in the third year of the Medicine and Surgery degree course at the Forli branch of the University of Bologna, coordinated by Professor Franco Stella, began on Monday morning. “It is certainly a particularly important moment for these young people, as they will finally be able to begin to verify in the field a large part of the theory learned in class and in books – explains Paolo Muratori, associate professor at the University of Bologna, responsible for this first phase of internship in Internal Medicine and director of the Internal Medicine Operations Unit of Forlì and Santa Sofia – We will try to support them and guide them in their first hospital steps, aware that the more we are able to intrigue them, the more they will be stimulated to deepen ” “The 95 enrolled in the third year of Forlì Medicine – he continues – will take turns, in groups of 13-14 at a time, in the hospital department of Internal Medicine for a period of three weeks during which they will have the opportunity to follow the visit on internal medicine patients, explore internal specialist and ultrasound outpatient clinics”.

VIDEO – Voice for third year medical students