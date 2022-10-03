Home Health First day of lessons at the Forlì hospital for third year students of the Degree in Medicine and Surgery
Health

First day of lessons at the Forlì hospital for third year students of the Degree in Medicine and Surgery

This morning the first lesson of the Degree Course in Medicine and Surgery of Forlì was held (

This morning the first lesson of the Degree Course in Medicine and Surgery of Forlì (University of Bologna) was held at the Pieratelli Room of the “Morgagni – Pierantoni” hospital in Forlì.

Ninety-five third year students were warmly welcomed by the medical director of the Forlì hospital, Dr. Paolo Masperi, by prof. Franco Stella, Coordinator of the degree course of Medicine and Surgery of Forlì and director of Thoracic Surgery of the Ausl Romagna and by prof. Giorgio Ercolani, director of the UO of General Surgery and Advanced Oncological Therapies at the Morgagni – Pierantoni Hospital in Forlì and Professor of General Surgery at the University of Bologna.

A total of 270 students will therefore attend the new academic year in the classrooms of the Forlì campus, in the Sala Pieratelli and in the laboratories of the Valsalva pavilion of the Forlì hospital.

The program of lessons, which will be held in the hospital every morning from Monday to Friday, began today with the teaching of prof. Giorgio Ercolani.

