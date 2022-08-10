If you love Outriders and want the same, Nexon’s upcoming co-op shooter, The First Descendant, might just be for you. It was recently announced without much fanfare, and is a free-to-play shooter in a sci-fi setting that is also said to have RPG elements.

It was developed by Nexon itself, and on the Steam page, there is a short description of what to expect:

“First Descent is a third-person co-op action RPG shooter in which you play as descendants who inherit unknown powers and make them stronger to fight invaders and protect humanity.

Now that we’ve got a new trailer, it’s clear that the Unreal Engine 5 game will look pretty obvious when it launches on PC, Playstation, and Xbox at an undisclosed date. Check it out for yourself below, we guarantee it’s well spent.