There is a rare liver disease that affects children from the first year of life, causing symptoms that make life very complicated for patients and family members, such as intense itching throughout the body, sleep loss and retarded growth. We are talking about progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC): those who suffer from it are destined for liver transplantation or biliary diversion operations. Today, however, an innovative non-surgical therapeutic option is also available for patients aged six months or over: the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has in fact given the green light for the reimbursement of odevixibat, the first drug for the treatment of all types of PFIC. The therapy has shown both to reduce itching and serum bile acids (the acids reabsorbed by the liver at the end of the digestive process), and to improve growth, sleep and liver function.

Effects on disabling symptoms

PFIC is a rare, life-threatening condition that impairs the normal process of bile formation, the liquid that is produced by the liver to aid in the digestion of fats and the disposal of toxins. It has an estimated incidence ranging between 1 / 50,000 and 1 / 100,000 births and has three variants: PCIF1 and PCIF2 usually appear in the first months of life, while PCIF3 can make its onset in early childhood or during adolescence. The most important consequence is cholestasis, that is, the reduction or stopping of the flow of bile, which pours into the liver causing a progressive deterioration of the organ, an increase in bile acids and highly disabling symptoms.

On the latter, the effectiveness of odevixibat, which is taken once a day and acts locally in the small intestine, has been demonstrated by the largest Phase 3 studies ever conducted on PFIC. “It is extremely important to have received a positive decision from AIFA, which allows access to odevixibat for the treatment of children with PFIC”, comments Lorenzo D’Antiga, director of the Hepatology, Gastroenterology and Pediatric Transplantation Unit of the ‘Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo, underlining the importance of having a non-surgical therapy capable of bringing significant clinical benefits to young patients and their families.

A great first step for the PFIC community

In fact, the strong impact of the disease is affected not only by patients but also by those who care for it: the multinational PICTURE study on the clinical, social and economic burden of patients and caregivers, recently published in the Orphanet Journal of Rare Disease, has in fact shown how PFIC adversely affects the mental and physical health, quality of life, personal relationships, finances and career prospects of the entire family.

“The burden of the disease for children and families is devastating. Itching is so disabling that it has a huge impact on patients and disrupts their daily activities, leading to sleep loss, poor attention and lower academic performance. Intractable itching can, by itself, justify liver transplantation ”, explains Giuseppe Maggiore, director of the Division of Hepatology, Gastroenterology, Digestive Endoscopy, Nutrition and Liver Transplantation of the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome. The hope, underlines Maggiore, is that the new therapeutic option can significantly improve the management of the disease and, potentially, modify its natural course.

And that’s what the PFIC patient community especially hopes. “I know firsthand the enormous burden and challenges that PFIC patients and caregivers have to face – comments Francesca Lombardozzi, head of the PFIC Italy network and mother of a 3-year-old child affected by the disease – Access to this fundamental drug will have a huge impact on our lives. It represents a first big step for the whole community, and we hope others will follow ”.

The status of “Full therapeutic innovation”

The therapy, currently available in Europe also in Germany and the United Kingdom, has obtained the status of “Full Therapeutic Innovation”: a special designation attributed by the AIFA to drugs that respond to a strong therapeutic need and which, on the basis of the robustness of scientific evidence, have an added therapeutic value compared to the other treatments available. The drug is also being evaluated in the Phase 3 ASSERT study for Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and the Phase 3 BOLD study for patients with biliary atresia. The results could be ready in the fall of this year and 2024 respectively.