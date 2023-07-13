First edition of Healthcare Week Luxembourg: an important date for the …

Federation of Luxembourg Hospitals (FHL)

Luxembourg (ots)

The first edition of Healthcare Week will take place from 20th to 22nd September 2023 at Luxexpo The Box in Luxembourg. The cross-border event is organized at the initiative of the Luxembourg Hospital Federation Fédération des hôpitaux luxembourgeois (FHL) in partnership with the event agency Quinze Mai (QM). It is dedicated to mutual exchange and measures to strengthen our health system. Renowned international speakers have announced their attendance, including Prof. Rifat Atun, Professor of Global Health Systems at Harvard University. All lectures will be translated live into German.

With thousands of participants expected and an unprecedented potential to develop national and cross-border relationships, Healthcare Week Luxembourg promises to be a milestone for healthcare.

In addition to its central location in the heart of Europe and as part of the Greater Region – which has more than 11.7 million inhabitants – Luxembourg has a special, multinational healthcare sector: Patients and employees include a large number of cross-border commuters and expats. This situation poses cultural, social, economic and political challenges for the sector, both at national and cross-border level.

A new platform to encourage a regular, structured exchange

The goal of the FHL: to always find new, innovative ways to meet the needs of its patients in the best possible way. Out of this endeavor, the FHL wanted to create a platform for exchange and discussion that would bring together all stakeholders in the health systems of the country and the greater region. The result is Healthcare Week, organized in partnership with Quinze Mai. The Paris events agency has already organized SantExpo, the leading French healthcare event. “We need to constantly rethink the activities of the healthcare sector to reflect the significant advances in medical science and technology, the changing demands of citizens/patients and the growing budget constraints. This can only be done through regular and structured exchanges between the stakeholders involved be reached.

Various recurring events in France (SantExpo) and Germany (MEDICA) already offer the opportunity, but there hasn’t been anything comparable for the Saar-Lor-Lux-Wallonia region so far,” reports Philippe Turk, President of the FHL. “We are very pleased that to create the Healthcare Week Luxembourg together with the FHL. This major event provides a unique platform to strengthen cross-border collaboration and highlight innovations that will shape the future of the healthcare sector in the Greater Region,” says James Debos, Managing Director of Quinze Mai.

Exhibitions, conferences, round tables and workshops

Healthcare Week is aimed at professionals from the fields of health, research and technological innovation, education and business, as well as all representatives of state or social institutions and professional associations. All these actors, as well as the general public, will have the opportunity to discover future trends and perspectives.

Participants will have the opportunity to visit exhibitions, lectures, round tables and workshops where international experts from across the healthcare sector will have their say. They will share their views and ideas on how to improve healthcare systems, and highlight current issues such as healthcare system challenges, the role of the patient in their care journey, research and education, innovation and new technologies, and the governance and governance of our healthcare systems. Among the speakers, for example, is Prof. Rifat Atun from the University of Havard, who will provide insights into the topic “Value-based healthcare – un modèle d’avenir”.

The event is also an opportunity for the FHL, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, to honor the best research projects as well as particularly ambitious and promising projects from start-ups from the Greater Region. The best innovative hospital management projects in the European Union and neighboring countries are recognized with the “EAHM Innovation Awards” presented by the European Association of Hospital Managers.

Healthcare Week Luxembourg is intended to be the culmination of a comprehensive reflection process aimed at improving the healthcare sector. This should become more efficient and sustainable and be more closely tailored to the needs of patients and the professional groups involved. The event will serve as a kind of incubator for ideas, partnerships and innovations that can help build an efficient and resilient healthcare system in the Greater Region.

The first edition of Healthcare Week Luxembourg is now in the final stages of planning. Details on the programme, the topics and the national and international participants will be announced on www.hwl.lu and/or www.fhl.lu in the coming weeks.

About the Federation of Luxembourg Hospitals (FHL)

Founded in 1948 and officially recognized as an association in 1965, the Fédération des hôpitaux luxembourgeois (FHL) includes all hospital facilities in Luxembourg, with a total of 9,000 employees and over 1,000 specialists. The FHL contributes to the continuous improvement of the national health system in the interests of patients. It simplifies the collaboration and the complementary aspects between the hospital establishments and the other players in the sector in order to offer patients the best possible treatment. As an umbrella organization, the FHL is thus able to represent the interests of its members and health professionals in general and to promote all kinds of innovations and progress in this area. She has also taken on the task of informing and guiding policy makers on the vision and strategic developments of the Luxembourg hospital sector and healthcare as a whole. As a non-profit association, the FHL acts completely independently.

About Quinze Mai (QM)

Quinze Mai is the merger of two event agencies: on the one hand PG Organisation, which has been designing trade and public fairs for over 40 years, and on the other hand Eventime, the leading PCO for the organization of congresses and seminars. The combined knowledge of these two actors makes it possible to offer tailor-made events. As a partner of numerous scientific societies, associations and associations, they have already organized over 300 congresses, trade fairs and symposiums covering more than 30 specialist areas. Quinze Mai is well versed in the economic challenges and regulatory constraints of these events and, with his teams, covers all the specific know-how of the respective sector: from the search for financing possibilities to digital platforms for the submission of abstracts to content management and participants, Quinze Mai strives to act innovatively and always meet the challenges of its partners.

About the Greater Region – 5 regions, 4 countries, 3 languages: 65,401 km2 in the heart of Europe

The Greater Region is located in the historic core of Europe, less than 300km from Paris, Brussels, Rotterdam and Frankfurt and less than 600km from London, Berlin, Prague and Milan. It is located in the middle of the large metropolitan areas of Brussels, Rhine-Ruhr, Rhine-Main, Rhine-Neckar, Basel-Mulhouse and Paris and is made up of the following sub-regions:

www.grossregion.net/Startseite

Contact exhibitors/registrations

Never Fifteen

1, Rue Augustine Variot

F-92240 Malakoff

[email protected]

Original content from: Fédération des hôpitaux luxembourgeois (FHL), transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

