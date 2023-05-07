First European green light of bimekizumab for psoriatic arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis – Kmetro0

K metro 0 – Brussels – The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has issued a positive opinion, recommending the marketing authorization in the European Union of bimekizumab for the treatment of adult patients with active axial spondyloarthritis (axSpa) – in both the non-radiographic and radiographic form, known as spondylitis

K metro 0 – Brussels – The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has issued a positive opinion, recommending the marketing authorization in the European Union of bimekizumab for the treatment of adult patients with active axial spondyloarthritis (axSpa) – both non-radiographic and radiographic forms known as ankylosing spondylitis – and adults with active psoriatic arthritis (Psa). If approved by the European Commission, these would be the second and third EU indications for the monoclonal antibody, following its initial approval in August 2021 for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy . The pharmaceutical Ucb communicates it in a note, informs beraking latest news.

“The CHMP’s positive opinion for two new indications of bimekizumab in Europe – says Emmanuel Caeymaex, Executive Vice President, Immunology Solutions Head of UCB US – is a significant step towards our goal of offering patients differentiated treatment options. If approved, bimekizumab would be the first treatment for psoriatic arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis that inhibits IL-17F in addition to IL-17A. Positive results from the four Phase 3 clinical trials in PSA and axSpa demonstrated that treatment with bimekizumab led to high, rapid and long-lasting response levels.”

Bimekizumab – explains the company note – is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody, designed to selectively inhibit both interleukin 17A (IL-17A) and interleukin 17F (IL-17F), two key cytokines that drive inflammatory processes The CHMP recommendation is supported by data from four Phase 3 studies that evaluated bimekizumab in active psoriatic arthritis (Be Complete and Be Optimal) and active axial spondyloarthritis (Be Mobile 1 and Be Mobile 2). In active psoriatic arthritis in combination with methotrexate, for the treatment of adults who have had an inadequate response to or who have been intolerant to one or more antirheumatic drugs, the two studies (Be Complete and Be Optimal) recently published in The Lancet, have achieved the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints rated as statistically significant at week 16. Long-term data from Be Optimal demonstrated that bimekizumab provided sustained responses through week 52.

For active axial spondyloarthritis, the CHMP recommended the approval of bimekizumab for the treatment of adults with objective signs of inflammation – indicated by elevation of C-reactive protein and/or MRI – who have responded inadequately or are intolerant to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and for the treatment of adults with active ankylosing spondylitis who have responded inadequately to or are intolerant of conventional therapy. The positive opinion is based on data from the Phase 3 Be Mobile 1 and Be Mobile 2 studies, recently published in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, which met the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints, classified with statistical significance at week 16. Long-term data from both studies demonstrated that bimekizumab provided sustained responses through week 52.

In all trials, safety data were consistent with previous studies, with no new safety signals emerging. Based on this first go-ahead, the EC will make a final decision on these new indications within about two months. The Marketing Authorization will be valid in all Member States of the European Union, plus Iceland, Norway, Northern Ireland and Liechtenstein.

Psoriatic arthritis – specifies the note – is a systemic, chronic and heterogeneous inflammatory condition, which affects both the joints and the skin, with a prevalence between 0.02% and 0.25% of the population and between 6 % and 41% of patients with psoriasis. Symptoms include joint pain and stiffness, skin plaques, swollen fingers and toes (dactylitis), and inflammation of the places where tendons or ligaments attach to bone (enthesitis). Axial spondyloarthritis (axSpa) is a painful, chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory disease that primarily affects the spine and the joints connecting the pelvis and lower spine (sacroiliac joints). The primary symptom of the axSpa in most patients is inflammatory back pain, which improves with exercise, but not with rest. Other common clinical features often include anterior uveitis, enthesitis, peripheral arthritis, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, and dactylitis. The overall prevalence of axSpa – concludes the note – is between 0.3% and 1.4% of adults. Onset is usually before age 45.