breaking latest news – The first European to die from monkeypox is a Spanish citizen. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Madrid. In Spain, 4,298 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported so far. Of the 3,750 infected on which information is available, only 120 people were hospitalized.

It should be emphasized that the disease affects males disproportionately: in Spain there are only 64 women who have tested positive for monkeypox, reports El Mundo.