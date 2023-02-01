Home Health First explant of ovarian tissue, 14-year-old cancer patient will be able to become a mother
First explant of ovarian tissue, 14-year-old cancer patient will be able to become a mother

First explant of ovarian tissue, 14-year-old cancer patient will be able to become a mother

Cancer patient, at the age of 14, thanks to an operation, the first of its kind, she will be able to become a mother. This is the first explant of ovarian tissue practiced, in fact, on a 14-year-old oncological girl. Intervention carried out in Padua, the first center in the Veneto region. The goal was to preserve the young patient’s reproductive capacity.

The project had been announced last December 28, on the occasion of the ribbon cutting of the new medically assisted procreation department within the Padua hospital and regional hub: “This structure will also take care of preserving fertility in affected children from neoplasms or other important diseases”, explained the top management on that occasion.

