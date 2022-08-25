In the United States comes one more option for adult patients with depression: the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)a US body that regulates the approval of new treatments, has first fast-acting oral antidepressant drug approved. The drug it’s called Auvelity (Axsome Therapeutics) and is a prolonged-release tablet (containing two active ingredients, the destrometorfano and the bupropione). It is, explains Graziano Pinna, neuroscientist at the University of Illinois at Chicago, of the “first and only fast-acting oral drug approved for the treatment of major depressive disorder with antidepressant efficacy starting from one week of use “.

“The approval of Auvelity represents a milestone in the treatment of depression, thanks to its new mechanism of action and the rapid antidepressant efficacy demonstrated in clinical trials and the relatively favorable safety profile, “he reports on Medscape online (information site for doctors and health professionals) Maurizio Fava, physician, psychiatrist at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Almost half of the patients treated with currently available antidepressants fail to respond adequately to medications, and those who do may not get clinically meaningful responses for up to 6-8 weeks. What’s more, with current medications, side effects are significant, Pinna points out, and the relapse rate after successful treatment is high.

“Given the debilitating nature of depression, the efficacy of Auvelity observed at one week and maintained thereafter could have a significant impact on the current treatment paradigm of this disease“, says Fava. The efficacy of the drug was demonstrated in the GEMINI study, a clinical trial in which the drug was compared with a placebo substance.

“This new drug – explains Pinna – results from the combination of two molecules and it works through a novel mechanism of action that explains its rapid action and that will allow the generation of new molecules to facilitate the treatment of depression and other mental illnesses related to mood disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder “- Pinna points out. The benefits are significant: “a drug that acts immediately is extraordinary for the management of depression, for example by administering it to patients with suicidal ideas, you could avoid hospitalization in a psychiatric ward, as today it is often necessary to do to protect them for the entire period necessary while waiting for traditional drugs have their effect “, concludes Pinna.