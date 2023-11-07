An important advance in medical research was achieved with the launch of the phase 1 HALOS trial, aimed at evaluating the safety of the drug ION582 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. This rare neurological genetic disease affects one in 15,000 children and manifests itself with delays in cognitive development, neuromotor disorders, epilepsy and absence of language. The trial, conducted by the Irccs Stella Maris Foundation, has so far enrolled 4 patients in Italy and France. The drug ION582 is a second-generation antisense nucleotide that works by activating specific genes in the central nervous system. This represents an important step forward as there are currently no specific therapies for Angelman syndrome. However, further studies will be necessary to confirm the therapeutic efficacy of the drug. The trial was made possible thanks to the collaboration between Aoup, the University of Pisa and the Irccs Stella Maris Foundation, paving the way for future trials on other rare diseases.

Angelman syndrome, the first trial of a new gene therapy in Pisa



Pisa First gene therapy trial for Angelman Syndrome in Pisa.

