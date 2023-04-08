Undisputed qualities, finally now also the feeling with the goal. Nicholas Rovella find not only the first network with the Monza, but in general the first goal in Serie A. The midfielder owned by Juventus scored in the match againstUdinese the goal of the momentary 1-2, mockery for the red and white in the final thanks to the conversion of Beto from a penalty that set the result at 2-2. Missed victory for the Brianzas, but irrepressible joy for Rovella.

Up until now, Rovella had only scored 9 goals in his career: 3 in the Under 17 championship, 3 in the Primavera championship and 3 with Italy Under 21. So still no goals in professional championships with clubs. Despite excellent quality and 61 games played in Serie A, he had never managed to find the way to score. He succeeded in his 62nd appearance, in a key match for his Monza standings. Fifty-sixth minute of play: ball between Sensi’s feet who finds an incredible corridor for Rovella, who beats Silvestri with his right foot and finds his team’s momentary advantage. An irrepressible enthusiasm for the midfielder, evidently revealed with his exultation with attached slide on the lawn of the Dacia Arena and screams at the sky. After the excellent performance in the previous round against Lazio, here is Rovella finally finds the greatest joy. She had taken such a liking to it that she almost headed the shotgun, only to then have to go out with cramps shortly after. A performance of such a high level that he received a huge compliment after the match as a coach Raphael Palladino.

Juventus observes

Rovella was bought by Juventus in January 2021 but left on loan at Genoa both for the final part of that season and for the following one, i.e. 2021/22. Not very easy months for the club and the player, culminating in the relegation of the rossoblu. At that point, the Bianconeri decided to continue his growth process in an ambitious club like Monza, by mutual agreement with the footballer who some time ago admitted that he would leave Turin only to marry the red and whites. And right there the class of 2001 found a lot of space, with 21 games played between the championship and the cup. Normal ups & downs for a young footballer, on the launch pad and who is accumulating maturity, but the latest releases, crowned with the first goal A, testify to his desire for revenge and constant growth. Juve fans continue to follow his deeds with interest, especially since last February, after the great performance with Bologna, they flooded his social networks with many messages in which they told him to wait for him in black and white. A salvation with Monza still to be conquered arithmetically, the first goal in Serie A and Juventus waiting for him: Nicolò Rovella’s future has yet to be written, but the road now seems to have been traced.