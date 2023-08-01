First half of 2023: Boehringer Ingelheim reports strong growth and expansion …

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ingelheim (ots)

Advances in rare skin, cardiovascular, kidney and metabolic diseases and in immuno-oncology Jardiance® and NexGard® portfolios as strong growth drivers Currency-adjusted sales increase by 9.7 percent year-on-year to EUR 12.2 billion in the first half of 2023 . Euro

Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the leading research-driven biopharmaceutical companies, continues to develop its pipelines in human pharmaceuticals and animal health and is expanding across all major therapeutic areas.

Due to high demand for medicines in the first six months of 2023 due to strong momentum for Jardiance® for human pharmaceuticals and NexGard® for animal health, sales rose by 9.7 percent to EUR 12.2 billion.

“Through real innovations in areas with a high unmet need, we were able to reach even more patients in the first half of the year than before,” says Hubertus von Baumbach, CEO. “Ongoing and above-average investments in our pipeline in recent years have generated many new treatment options for patients that will improve the lives of many generations to come.”

Boehringer Ingelheim has expanded its pipeline through both internal and external innovations – a total of 15 new innovation partnerships were concluded in areas such as cancer immunology, fibrotic lung diseases and retinal diseases. The company plans to invest EUR 25 billion in research and development and another EUR 7 billion in new production technologies over the next five years.

Sales in the human pharmaceuticals segment rose by 11.3 percent (currency-adjusted) to EUR 9.6 billion in the first half of the year. The main drivers were the JARDIANCE® family with EUR 3.5 billion and the respiratory drug OFEV® with EUR 1.7 billion.

Jardiance® saw strong momentum in the first six months of 2023. Further growth is expected as a result of additional regulatory decisions regarding the treatment of chronic kidney disease. Almost 850 million people worldwide are affected by this disease. If the indications for type 2 diabetes and heart failure are supplemented by another, Jardiance® can potentially support the treatment of cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases. It affects over 1 billion people around the world 1.

In oncology, the MDM2 p53 agonist brigimadlin has moved into the pivotal trial for dedifferentiated liposarcoma, a rare cancer with limited treatment options to date. After the first clinical data were positive, the clinical development of two further new therapeutic approaches (zongertinib, also known as BI 1810631, and BI 764532) in the oncology pipeline was accelerated.

With the PDE4b agonist BI 1015550, two clinical phase III studies are now underway for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and progressive pulmonary fibrosis. Patient recruitment for a study of BI 10105550 in IPF is ahead of schedule.

“We are now very successful in bringing new products through our pipeline and thus meeting patient needs more quickly,” says Michael Schmelmer, Member of the Management Board with responsibility for Finance & Corporate Functions. “Once the clinical trials move into later stages, we anticipate further investment in research and development.”

In the first six months of the year, the animal health sector recorded sales growth of 3.8 percent (currency-adjusted) to EUR 2.5 billion for pets and livestock. Sales of NexGard®, a flea and tick repellent for dogs and cats, rose 9.2 percent (at constant currency) to €644 million, while sales of Ingelvac Circoflex®, a porcine circovirus type 2 vaccine for swine, increased 8.7 percent to EUR 127 million.

In addition, the company has expanded its market-leading NexGard® portfolio after the NDA announced not only NexGard® PLUS, a new monthly combo product for dogs to protect against fleas, ticks and heartworm, roundworm and hookworm diseases, but also NexGard® COMBO, the first and only broad spectrum parasite control for cats against tapeworm.

The Animal Health business has made further progress in the development pipeline in infectious and non-infectious diseases of companion and farm animals and is preparing to launch a very innovative oral product for feline diabetes.

For the remainder of the year, Boehringer Ingelheim expects further advances in innovation, e.g. B. Data from a phase III study of empagliflozin in patients after a heart attack and the decision to approve OFEV® in children and adolescents between 6 and 17 years of age with interstitial lung disease.

In the longer term, the company is aiming for more than 30 medical approvals in human pharma by 2029 and expects around 20 product launches in animal health by 2025.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim develops breakthrough therapies that transform lives – today and for generations to come. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, Boehringer Ingelheim creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Boehringer Ingelheim has been family-owned since it was founded in 1885 and pursues a long-term, sustainable perspective. More than 53,000 employees look after more than 130 stores in the two business areas of human pharmaceuticals and animal health. More on this at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com

Reference to the target group addressed by Boehringer Ingelheim

This press release is published by our company headquarters in Ingelheim and is intended to provide information about our global business. Please note that information on a product’s regulatory status and labeling of approved products may vary from country to country and a press release on the subject may have been issued specifically for the country in which we operate.

Credentials:

1 Schechter, M. et al. Cardiovasc Diabetol. 2022:21;104.

Original content from: Boehringer Ingelheim, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

