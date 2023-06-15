First human embryo created artificially

Scientists around the British-Polish developmental biologist Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz have apparently succeeded for the first time in producing human embryos in the laboratory. Unlike artificial insemination, they did not result from the fusion of a natural egg cell with a natural sperm, but were produced from embryonic stem cells. This emerges from a report by the Guardian.

According to the report, the tissue resembles earliest stages of human development, just past the 14-day developmental stage of a natural embryo. It thus reaches the beginning of a developmental milestone called gastrulation. This is the point just before the embryo transforms from one cell body into the formation of various cell lineages, forming the basic axes of the body.

While the structures lack a beating heart and the beginnings of a brain, they do contain cells that would normally form the placenta, yolk sac, and the embryo itself.

Artificially created human embryo for the first time – what that means

The team from Zernicka-Goetz and a competing group at the Weizmann Institute in Israel had already succeeded in creating synthetic mouse embryos from stem cells at the end of last year. Since then, there has been a race to transfer this work to human models. Now the supposed breakthrough. Never before has a human embryo been created without gametes.

But what do the research results mean in concrete terms? There is no prospect of clinical use of the synthetic embryos in the near future. It would be illegal to implant them in a patient’s uterus. According to the Guardian report, it is also unclear whether they have the potential to continue to mature beyond the development stage.

However, the scientists hope that their work will provide a decisive insight into the effects genetic diseases and the biological causes of recurrent miscarriages to be able to give.

There is no official scientific publication yet

There is still no official scientific publication on the study. The first classifications by experts are correspondingly cautious. “Without a detailed preprint or peer review study, it is not possible to comment on the scientific significance,” said James Briscoe, a stem cell researcher at the Francis Crick Institute.

In general, however, synthetic models of human embryos created from stem cells have great potential. The human embryo models could provide “fundamental insights into critical phases of human development”. “These stages have been very difficult to study, and it’s a time when many pregnancies fail,” Briscoe said.

Ethical and legal questions still open – experts call for regulation

But the work also raises serious ethical and legal questions. The embryos grown in the laboratory are not covered by the current legislation of many countries. “Unlike human embryos created by in vitro fertilization, for which there is a clear legal framework, there are currently no clear regulations for human embryo stem cell-derived models,” explains Briscoe. There is an “urgent need for action”.

“The results suggest that we will soon develop technology to grow these cells beyond the 14-day barrier,” said Ildem Akerman, a genomics researcher at the University of Birmingham. “Yet the ability to do something does not justify doing it; ethical frameworks should be created and maintained.”