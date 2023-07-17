First joint event: Market transformation and real world evidence in focus …

Insight Health

With Pharma Insights 2023, INSIGHT Health and intermedix Germany have invited to a first joint health data summit. Not only current fields of application of health data were examined more closely, but also current challenges and requirements of the pharmaceutical industry as well as possible future applications were discussed. Various speakers from industry, science and medicine provided diverse and cross-sectoral impulses as well as a market analysis from different perspectives.

On June 28, 2023, the joint health data summit of INSIGHT Health and intermedix Germany took place in Frankfurt/Oberursel, which attracted numerous visitors from the pharmaceutical industry. Well-known speakers included the management consultant Thomas Golly, who spoke about new strategic imperatives in the OTC market, and Boehringer Ingelheim’s Head of Data Sciences & Strategies, Lars Trautmann. He drew his personal view into a perfect future of the possibilities arising from data-generated insights and a fully networked healthcare system.

Increase in switches and new players in pharmacy mail order

In the varied lectures of the different speakers, current developments and comparisons to the pre-Corona period were also presented. The increased demand for preparations in the preventive product groups and in the area of ​​intestinal health met with equal interest as did the identification of the growth potential that can be expected for phytopharmaceuticals, sleeping pills and tranquilizers, probiotics and stress products.

The increase in switches and the associated shift in sales from Rx drugs to OTC products also provided for fruitful discussions, as did the development in mail order, which has experienced a doubling of sales in the last ten years. In general, mail-order pharmacies represent a dynamic future field, not least because surveys show that almost half of those surveyed would prefer Amazon as a retailer to a mail-order pharmacy if it carried the relevant range.

The Role of Real World Evidence

Another topic that was intensively discussed at Pharma Insights was the role and importance of Real Word Evidence, to which several presentations and a separate panel were dedicated. Emphasis was also placed on the need for access to data from both industry and scientific research. The use of health care data for Real World Evidence enables the wide-ranging analysis of patient care and is an essential building block for future innovations and for securing and increasing Germany’s attractiveness as a research location.

The closed loop of data and communication

Last but not least, communication plays a central role in care. In order to cover the information needs of doctors at the right moment, it is necessary to have a clear understanding of what information doctors need for anamnesis, diagnosis, therapy selection and advice and in what form. Here data support the analysis and optimization of the information provided.

Digitization creates more and more data

In his closing note, Dr. Eckart Pech, Managing Director Consumer and Health Management Information Systems at CompuGroup Medical, how digitization is creating more and more data on different platforms. These must be brought together, processed qualitatively and transformed into knowledge. According to Pech, the entire health care system benefits from the utilization of this data through more efficiency, better care and faster access to new therapies.

“We are very convinced of our new format and are happy about the consistently positive feedback that our partners gave us during the event. The direct exchange between speakers from different departments and the audience led to extremely lively discussions with arguments from many perspectives “, comments Ralph Roman Moser, Managing Director of intermedix Deutschland GmbH. “For the development of new data products and communication solutions, it is also crucial for us to always be able to participate in the latest developments in close dialogue with business partners and medical professionals and to respond to the needs of business and science,” says Christian Bensing, member of the management board at INSIGHT Health.

About INSIGHT Health

INSIGHT Health is a subsidiary of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM) and one of the leading information service providers in the healthcare market with headquarters in Waldems-Esch and branches in Berlin and Vienna. Due to its extensive knowledge of the industry, the company offers a broad portfolio of data-based services for market and healthcare research. The plus of INSIGHT Health GmbH lies in the fast and transparent provision of data in compliance with legal data protection regulations and in the development of individual solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, health insurance companies, medical associations, pharmacy associations, scientific institutes, authorities, politics and other decision-makers in the healthcare market.

Further information: www.insight-health.de.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/insight-health-gmbh/

About intermedix Germany

As a subsidiary of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM), the leading healthcare IT provider with one of the world‘s largest e-health networks, intermedix has access to around every second resident doctor, every fourth pharmacist and millions of doctors in Germany alone patients daily. intermedix develops and sells innovative communication solutions in the various health platforms of CGM, such as e.g. doctor information systems, drug database, pharmacy software, Arznei aktuell app, CLICKDOC video consultation hours and much more. Since February 2022, intermedix has been offering its own online analytics platform under the ixsight now brand, on which relevant data from the German outpatient healthcare market is provided in a user-friendly manner and updated weekly.

With many years of experience and passion, the intermedix experts inspire pharmaceutical companies in particular and offer pharmaceutical marketing of the next generation – data-driven, personalized and highly effective.

Further information: www.intermedix.de

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/intermedix-deutschland-gmbh/

XING: intermedix Deutschland GmbH: Information and news | XING

