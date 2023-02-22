If you’ve been wanting to go on a Disneyland trip, there is plenty to look forward to!

The 100th anniversary is in full swing and a brand new ride just opened. We recently stayed at the Disneyland Hotel, and now we’ve got an exciting update about the new DVC villas!

Disney just announced an opening timeline for the DVC villas at the Disneyland Hotel and we got a sneak peek inside the rooms.

This 12-story tower will have several themed rooms including The Jungle Book rooms!

The deluxe studios can sleep up to four people. These rooms will be themed around Sleeping Beauty or The Princess and the Frog.

The one and two bedroom villas will offer more space for your family to spread out — these spacious rooms will honor Funding or The Princess and the Frog. Five to nine guests can fit in these rooms.

The villas have a full-size kitchen with all the cookware you could need on your trip, and there is a washer and dryer. Check out the designs on the dresser!

Need even more space? There is a multilevel three-bedroom grand villa that sleeps up to 12 people! This space looks luxurious and massive — it features a full-size kitchen and a double-sided fireplace that connects the living room to the private outdoor balcony. On the first floor, you’ll find the primary suite themed around Bambi.

To get to the second floor, you’ll climb a spiral staircase where you’ll find two bedrooms with en suite bathrooms themed around Moana and Frozen. There’s also a washer and dryer up here.

The villas will open sometime in September, however an exact opening date has not been revealed. Reservations open for Disney Vacation Club Members on March 15th, Magic Key Holders on March 16th, and the general public on March 17th. There is limited availability, so be sure to mark your calendars!

