First May concert lineup in Rome: all the singers, from Ligabue to Carl Brave

There will be over 50 artists who will take the San Giovanni stage for the 33rd edition of the May Day Concert promoted by Cigl, Cisl e Uilbroadcast live on Rai 3, Rai Radio 2, RaiPlay e Rai Italy starting at 15.15. It will be there for the sixth consecutive edition Amber Angiolininext to her Biggioactor and TV presenter, member of the comedy duo The usual idiots and became hugely popular alongside Fiorello in the program Long live Rai 2. Here are the artists who perform on stage in the square.

April 30, 2023

The lineup: at 2.00 pm the pre-show in the square

Wepro

Leo Gassmann

Isis

Savana funk

Camilla Magli

Live broadcast on Rai 3 at 3.15pm

Orchestrate

Geneva

Serendipity

Ciliari

Lvke is coming

From 16 to 17

Hermes (contest winner Road safety in music)

Mille

Etta

Still Charles

Mannin

Tropea

Napoleon

Joseph the Lizia

From 17 to 18

Paolo Benvegnu

Era

No Ezz

Bnkr44

Gaia

Rose Villain

From 18 to 19

Wayne

Alfa

Aiello

Lightning strikes

The Three

Construction site

The break for Tg3: dj set by Ema Stokholma

From 7 pm, during the break of live TV for Tg3, Ema Stokholma’s DJ set will be on stage in the square until 8 pm

From 8pm to 9pm

Matthew Paulillo

Levante

Ligabue

Aries

Mr. Rain

From 21 to 22

Aurora

Emma

Lazza

Tananai

From 10pm to 11pm

Carl Brave

Francesco Gabbani

Oilier

Coma_Things

From 11pm to midnight

Piero Pelù and Alborosie

Mara Sattei

Johnson King

Rocco Hunt