First May concert lineup in Rome: all the singers, from Ligabue to Carl Brave

There will be over 50 artists who will take the San Giovanni stage for the 33rd edition of the May Day Concert promoted by Cigl, Cisl e Uilbroadcast live on Rai 3, Rai Radio 2, RaiPlay e Rai Italy starting at 15.15. It will be there for the sixth consecutive edition Amber Angiolininext to her Biggioactor and TV presenter, member of the comedy duo The usual idiots and became hugely popular alongside Fiorello in the program Long live Rai 2. Here are the artists who perform on stage in the square.
by Carlo Moretti
The lineup: at 2.00 pm the pre-show in the square
Wepro
Leo Gassmann
Isis
Savana funk
Camilla Magli
Live broadcast on Rai 3 at 3.15pm
Orchestrate
Geneva
Serendipity
Ciliari
Lvke is coming
From 16 to 17
Hermes (contest winner Road safety in music)
Mille
Etta
Still Charles
Mannin
Tropea
Napoleon
Joseph the Lizia
From 17 to 18
Paolo Benvegnu
Era
No Ezz
Bnkr44
Gaia
Rose Villain
From 18 to 19
Wayne
Alfa
Aiello
Lightning strikes
The Three
Construction site
The break for Tg3: dj set by Ema Stokholma
From 7 pm, during the break of live TV for Tg3, Ema Stokholma’s DJ set will be on stage in the square until 8 pm
From 8pm to 9pm
Matthew Paulillo
Levante
Ligabue
Aries
Mr. Rain
From 21 to 22
Aurora
Emma
Lazza
Tananai
From 10pm to 11pm
Carl Brave
Francesco Gabbani
Oilier
Coma_Things
From 11pm to midnight
Piero Pelù and Alborosie
Mara Sattei
Johnson King
Rocco Hunt
