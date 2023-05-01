Home » First May concert lineup in Rome: all the singers, from Ligabue to Carl Brave
There will be over 50 artists who will take the San Giovanni stage for the 33rd edition of the May Day Concert promoted by Cigl, Cisl e Uilbroadcast live on Rai 3, Rai Radio 2, RaiPlay e Rai Italy starting at 15.15. It will be there for the sixth consecutive edition Amber Angiolininext to her Biggioactor and TV presenter, member of the comedy duo The usual idiots and became hugely popular alongside Fiorello in the program Long live Rai 2. Here are the artists who perform on stage in the square.

Concertone, Ambra and Biggio at the rehearsal of the stage. The unions: “It will be a May Day of celebration and struggle”

by Carlo Moretti

The lineup: at 2.00 pm the pre-show in the square

Wepro
Leo Gassmann
Isis
Savana funk
Camilla Magli

Live broadcast on Rai 3 at 3.15pm

Orchestrate
Geneva
Serendipity
Ciliari
Lvke is coming

From 16 to 17

Hermes (contest winner Road safety in music)
Mille
Etta
Still Charles
Mannin
Tropea
Napoleon
Joseph the Lizia

From 17 to 18

Paolo Benvegnu
Era
No Ezz
Bnkr44
Gaia
Rose Villain

From 18 to 19

Wayne
Alfa
Aiello
Lightning strikes
The Three
Construction site

The break for Tg3: dj set by Ema Stokholma

From 7 pm, during the break of live TV for Tg3, Ema Stokholma’s DJ set will be on stage in the square until 8 pm

From 8pm to 9pm

Matthew Paulillo
Levante
Ligabue
Aries
Mr. Rain

From 21 to 22

Aurora
Emma
Lazza
Tananai

From 10pm to 11pm

Carl Brave
Francesco Gabbani
Oilier
Coma_Things

From 11pm to midnight

Piero Pelù and Alborosie
Mara Sattei
Johnson King
Rocco Hunt

Ligabue at the Concertone on May Day: “I can’t wait”

by Carlo Moretti


