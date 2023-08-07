First meeting of the new Board of Directors of Sport e Salute SpA at the Foro Italico. President Mezzaroma: “Excited. We have a very clear mission”

First meeting of the new Board of Directors of Sport e Salute SpA, the State Society for the promotion of sport and healthy lifestyles. In the presence of the Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi, the Chairman of the Board of Directors Marco Mezzaroma, the Chief Executive Officer Diego Nepi Molineris and the directors Rita Di Quinzio, Maria Spena and Fabio Caiazzo met at the Foro Italico. With them the Board of Auditors, chaired by Silvio Salini, and the Councilor of the Court of Auditors Stefano Siragusa.

“I am moved, honored and aware of the responsibilities deriving from this position – said President Mezzaroma at the end of the meeting -. Together with CEO Diego Nepi and the directors we can do a good job. Today we addressed organizational issues and Minister Abodi honored us with his presence, we are grateful to him. From now on we have to work. We have a clear understanding of the mission of Sport and Health and we are respectful of everyone’s perimeters and skills”.

Minister Abodi opened the meeting of the Board with a greeting. “The act of addressing Sport and Health is ready – he commented on the sidelines-. With the inauguration of the Board of Directors, the deed will make its way: first I will present it to the Mef and then it will make a formal passage to the Court of Auditors. The deed will establish the Company’s strategic lines, which will in any case have three fundamental pillars: the social aspect in its deepest dimension, the daily interest in the places where there is the greatest need, therefore the urban and social suburbs and, lastly, the relationship between sport and school and university, and the relationship between sport and health – added Abodi -. We will try to substantiate with the Government, in terms of tools that we will make available, what the Board of Directors plastically represents with the representations of the contents”.

The address act will serve to understand “not only what Sport and Health will do, but also the roles within the sports system”, explained the Minister. “I believe that the principle of functional-organizational complementarity will serve to understand the skills and functions attributed to the first level bodies: Coni, Cip and Sport and Health. They are different, distinct, possibly integrated activities. This is a necessary encouragement to work in productive and profitable way, more than in the past”.

