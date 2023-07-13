First Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill Approved in the United States, Removing Barriers to Access

Title: First Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill Approved by Regulatory Authorities in the United States

Subtitle: Opill by Perrigo to Provide Easier Access to Contraception for Women

Regulatory authorities in the United States have given their approval for the first over-the-counter (OTC) birth control pill, marking a significant change in women’s access to contraception. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Thursday that Perrigo’s daily pill, Opill, will be available for sale without a prescription. This move will allow adult and adolescent women to conveniently find the pill alongside other OTC products like cold medicines and nose drops.

Traditionally, hormone-based birth control pills have been widely used in the United States since the 1960s but were only available through prescription. This new development by the FDA eliminates the need for a prescription, making it easier for women to access this popular form of birth control.

The FDA’s decision comes in response to medical associations and women’s health advocates who have long advocated for greater access to birth control methods. Studies have shown that approximately 45% of the 6 million pregnancies in the United States each year are unintended. Teen girls, women of color, and low-income women often face the largest barriers when seeking prescriptions and paying for birth control pills.

Issues such as the cost of medical visits, obtaining permission to leave work, and finding a suitable babysitter have posed challenges for many women. However, with the availability of an OTC option, these barriers are expected to be significantly reduced, thereby increasing access to contraception.

Kelly Blanchard, the president of Ibis Reproductive Health, a non-governmental organization (NGO) that supported the new rule, hailed the decision as a “real transformation in access to contraception.” Blanchard expressed hope that the availability of OTC birth control pills will help individuals overcome the obstacles they face.

The pricing of Opill, manufactured by Ireland-based Perrigo, has not been announced yet. While OTC drugs usually have lower costs compared to prescription drugs, it is important to note that insurance coverage may not apply to these over-the-counter contraceptives.

Over-the-counter availability for medications has become increasingly common in recent decades, including pain relievers, antacids, and allergy medications. Adding birth control pills to this list provides women with greater autonomy over their reproductive choices.

It is worth noting that the new OTC birth control pills typically combine two hormones, estrogen and progesterone, which help regulate and lighten menstrual periods. It is important for women to consult a healthcare professional for guidance, as their usage carries an increased risk of blood clots. Women with heart problems, smokers, and those over 35 years of age are generally not recommended to use these hormone-based pills.

Perrigo is expected to begin shipping Opill in early [next year], marking a significant milestone for women’s reproductive health in the United States.

