First over-the-counter birth control pill in the US

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Perrigo’s contraceptive pill “Opill”. In the future, the estrogen-free mini-pill can be bought in drugstores, supermarkets and on the Internet without a doctor’s prescription.

“This approval makes, for the first time, an over-the-counter, daily oral contraceptive an available option for millions of people in the United States,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, FDA representative. When used correctly, the birth control pill is “safe” and “more effective than currently available over-the-counter birth control methods.”

In Austria only with a prescription

Opill contains a progestin but no estrogen. This pill had been approved by prescription as early as 1973. Now women in the US no longer have to go to the doctor to buy this birth control pill. In many countries such as Brazil, Greece, Mexico and Portugal, contraceptive pills are already available without a prescription.

In Austria, the contraceptive pill, which interferes with the female hormone balance, requires a prescription. It requires a doctor’s prescription and correct application because side effects such as headaches and thrombosis could occur.

