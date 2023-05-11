first portrait of genetic diversity, more effective treatments from cancer to infertility

A new era of genetic research has begun, with the first portrait of human genetic diversity. The first step has been taken in the era of the pangenome, which allows a large number of human genetic sequences to be compared in parallel in order to see the smallest variations in the Dna, a progress that paves the way for new frontiers for the research and understanding of diseases, from schizophrenia to rare diseases, from infertility to cancer. The result, coordinated by the international Human Pangenome Reference consortium, has conquered the cover of Nature, which dedicates three articles to it plus a quarter in Nature Biotechnology, in which there is the important contribution of Italian researchers.

DNA, it’s just the first step

It is only the first step because it will now be possible to compare the different human populations to grasp similarities and differences and the same approach can be applied to all animal species, in what could become a colossal database of life. A heritage available to all, said the protagonists of the research in the online press conference organized by the journal Nature. So much so that the first photo of human genetic diversity is in the cloud, freely accessible on the AnVil platform, of the American research institute on the human genome of the National Institutes of Health, of which the Human Pangenome Reference consortium is a part. 22 years after the first book of life, the result of the Human Genome Project, a library of human genomes theoretically as vast as humanity has now been obtained, in which every individual is described in two volumes. In fact, each book corresponds to a haplotype, i.e. to half of the inherited genes and located in only one of the pair of chromosomes.

Dna, la road map

There are currently 94 volumes in the library, i.e. two for each of the 47 DNAs of people of different ethnic groups put in parallel so far. The goal is to reach 350, or 700 volumes, by mid-2024. The estimated cost is around 40 million dollars over five years and also includes the development of even more efficient technologies for DNA sequencing and the creation of new infrastructures for genetic research. Thanks to the collaboration of bioinformatics and geneticists, the parallel analysis of the 47 genomes has already made it possible to discover a large quantity of new letters of human DNA, with 119 million new base pairs, and 1,115 mutations, the researchers write in the first article of the Human Pangenome Reference consortium led by geneticist Benedict Paten, of the University of California at Santa Cruz. Compared to the reference genome used in the last 20 years, a sort of artificial DNA indicated with the acronym GRCh38, the blanket comparison of the 47 human DNAs increased the number of variants detected by 104%, providing the first most complete picture of genetic diversity . “It becomes possible to follow a single chromosome from start to finish, finding indications along the way that allow you to choose different paths,” says one of the Italians who participated in the research, Andrea Guarracino, who works between the University of Tennessee and the Human Technopole in Milan.

Among the other Italians involved in the pangenome are Vincenza Colonna, who works between the University of Tennessee and the Institute of Genetics and Biophysics of the National Research Council in Naples, Silvia Buonaiuto of the Cnr-Igb and Flavia Villani. The contribution of the bioinformatician Moses Njagi Mwaniki comes from the University of Pisa. Italian researchers are also responsible for one of the first applications of pangenomics, with the discovery of the role that a particular group of chromosomes plays in infertility, while the study coordinated by Evan Eichler of the University of Washington in Seattle obtained a map of the variations within each of the four letters of DNA (nucleotides), characterizing millions of similar and hitherto unknown variations. Certainly the pangenome marks a milestone in DNA research, notes the director of the Human Genome Reference Program, Eric Green. AND «an incredible progress, capable of leading to a real understanding of human diversity and crucial for the future results of scientific research and medicine».

