Home » first prize 8 thousand euros – breaking latest news
Health

first prize 8 thousand euros – breaking latest news

by admin
first prize 8 thousand euros – breaking latest news

The Competition Jury chaired by Ferruccio De Bortoli, President of the Corriere della Sera Foundation and the Vidas Association

A journalistic award dedicated to the doctor-patient relationship. He throws it there Giancarlo Quarta Foundation. The Competition will award journalistic works (particularly reports, investigative reports and scenario articles) expressed in various media, textual, radio and television, podcasts and online, which describe innovative and effective activities aimed at developing the doctor-patient relationship within the treatment process, made in Italy or abroad. The announcement, which expires on September 15, will privilege works that present case studies and concrete projects carried out to improve the doctor-patient relationship. The Competition Jury chaired by Ferruccio De Bortoli, President of the Corriere della Sera Foundation and the Vidas Association. Three prizes will be awarded: 1 prize: €8,000; 2nd prize: €5,000; 3rd prize: €3,000.

April 30, 2023 (change April 30, 2023 | 15:03)

© breaking latest news

See also  Doctor and nurses, availability and health care: the new decree

You may also like

Are you normal weight or overweight? How to...

“I defend the Basaglia law” Eugenio Borgna interviewed...

«I too have had offers to sing in...

Teenagers grow up, in the gym. Pros and...

Red Dead Redemption 2: A player tricked an...

Corona-News: The warning function of the Corona-App expires

Naples-Salernitana, direct 0-0: Osimhen and Olivera dangerous –...

These grasses, groundcovers and flowers go with it!

Benedetta Rossi like a raging river: she reveals...

A two million euro cure to save a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy