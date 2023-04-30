first prize 8 thousand euros – breaking latest news

The Competition Jury chaired by Ferruccio De Bortoli, President of the Corriere della Sera Foundation and the Vidas Association

A journalistic award dedicated to the doctor-patient relationship. He throws it there Giancarlo Quarta Foundation. The Competition will award journalistic works (particularly reports, investigative reports and scenario articles) expressed in various media, textual, radio and television, podcasts and online, which describe innovative and effective activities aimed at developing the doctor-patient relationship within the treatment process, made in Italy or abroad. The announcement, which expires on September 15, will privilege works that present case studies and concrete projects carried out to improve the doctor-patient relationship. The Competition Jury chaired by Ferruccio De Bortoli, President of the Corriere della Sera Foundation and the Vidas Association. Three prizes will be awarded: 1 prize: €8,000; 2nd prize: €5,000; 3rd prize: €3,000.