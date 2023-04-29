First Republic Bank at the end of the line: so Fdic and JPM are working on the rescue

Finance of the Long Son Situation too compromised: work for a receivership and sale to banks, including JP Morgan and PNC. Objective: to close by Sunday

The weekend is the ideal time to eliminate the decayed tooth. Thus, while Wall Street takes a break, behind the scenes work is being done to resolve once and for all the now incurable crisis of the First Republic Bank: crossing the indiscretions collected by Bloomberg, Reuters and the Wall Street Journal, the US Authority Fdic is looking for to square the circle of a receivership-rescue that also involves private banks (we are talking about JP Morgan, PNC Financial Services and perhaps other institutions) to prevent the institution from formally ending up in bankruptcy. Also because, with 233 billion in assets, it would be the second largest bank crash in US history. Not a small thing, in short.

The operation under study

The operation should go through a receivership by the US authorities and then through an acquisition (it is difficult to say whether of all the assets) by JP Morgan and the other banks that had already expressed their intention to the Fdic in recent days move. The US Authority knows that there is not much time left: to prevent the situation from escalating too much, possibly involving other banks in a crisis of confidence, it is no longer possible to wait for the outcome of the work of the advisors for an entirely private bailout and market. So he asked the institutes concerned to close everything by the weekend. The situation is still evolving and the matter will probably be unraveled on Sunday. Only one thing is certain: the decayed tooth must be removed before it infects others.

The outbreak of the crisis: the flight of deposits

The crisis of First Republic Bank, the fourteenth US bank based in San Francisco which has lost 97% on the stock market since the beginning of the year, had exploded in March after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The situation seemed to have calmed down a bit in April. Until this week, when the bank released its quarterly accounts reporting a flight of deposits between January and March for over 100 billion dollars. Much higher than expected. Considering that First Republic had 176.4 billion in deposits in December 2022, this means that it has lost well over half of them in three months: an unsustainable situation. By comparison, the $30 billion in deposits that various banks, led by JP Morgan, injected into First Republic Bank in March look like peanuts.

The institute has survived to this day only thanks to loans from the Federal Reserve, but it is now clear that this story has come to an end. It is only a question – for the Authorities – of squaring the circle of public-private rescue. For now, however, these are rumors and the various actors involved are all entrenched behind the «no comment».

The causes of the crisis: rules and business models

The crisis of First Republic Bank, like that of Silicon Valley Bank, was caused by a mix of regulation that was too loose (that for medium-sized banks was relaxed by Donald Trump to give greater strength to economic growth), absent supervision and an unbalanced business model . Everything broke out due to the increase in interest rates, which brought out the problems of the business model. Founded in 1985, First Republic has disbursed many residential mortgages (at an average rate of 2.89%) of which more than 60% are interest only. That is, with repayment of principal at the end. These meager returns are contrasted by a cost of deposits which averaged only 0.71% in 2022 but which in the first quarter of 2023, according to estimates reported by Bloomberg, is between 3 and 4%. When the Silicon Valley Bank crisis erupted, and the colossal hemorrhage of deposits came, the crisis became unsolvable. So now the First Republic Bank is at the end of the line.

