“Save the First Republic Bank”, which has been in sharp decline on the stock market for days, is the appeal launched by the White House to the main US banks. The lenders have responded to the appeal and are now close to reaching an agreement to deposit about 30 billion dollars. Bloomberg reports it quoting some sources, explaining that the operation is coordinated by the US government. The group includes JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and other institutions, US Bancorp, Truist Financial and PNC Financial Services Group. The largest banks, including JPMorgan, Bank of America and Citigroup, would each contribute $5 billion in deposits, while smaller banks would contribute smaller amounts.