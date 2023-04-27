First Republic Bank sinks on Wall Street. Fears of a new wave of banking crises

Another tumble for the battered First Republic Bank which loses on Wall Street 26%, bringing the year-to-date drop to – 95%. The bank is now worth less than a billion dollars on the stock market. Yesterday the bank released the quarterly accounts which revealed a flight of money from its deposits from 100 billion. Clients fear a repeat of what happened to Silicon Valley Bank which ran out of liquidity due to accumulated losses in its investments in US government bonds, devalued by repeated rate hikes decided by the Federal Reserve.

First Republic is now evaluating the(s)sale of 50-100 billion dollars of assets in an effort to raise resources, prospective buyers may receive warrants or preferred stock as an incentive to buy above market prices. Last month giants of the caliber of JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup e Wells Fargo who have injected $30 billion into the bank. The umpteenth banking crisis could lead the Fed to curb the timing of its monetary tightening with which the central bank tries to fight inflation. Benefiting from the situation is bitcoin reviewing $30,000 share, up 7%.