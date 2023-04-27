Home » First Republic Bank sinks on Wall Street. Fears of a new wave of banking crises
Health

First Republic Bank sinks on Wall Street. Fears of a new wave of banking crises

by admin

Another tumble for the battered First Republic Bank which loses on Wall Street 26%, bringing the year-to-date drop to – 95%. The bank is now worth less than a billion dollars on the stock market. Yesterday the bank released the quarterly accounts which revealed a flight of money from its deposits from 100 billion. Clients fear a repeat of what happened to Silicon Valley Bank which ran out of liquidity due to accumulated losses in its investments in US government bonds, devalued by repeated rate hikes decided by the Federal Reserve.

First Republic is now evaluating the(s)sale of 50-100 billion dollars of assets in an effort to raise resources, prospective buyers may receive warrants or preferred stock as an incentive to buy above market prices. Last month giants of the caliber of JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup e Wells Fargo who have injected $30 billion into the bank. The umpteenth banking crisis could lead the Fed to curb the timing of its monetary tightening with which the central bank tries to fight inflation. Benefiting from the situation is bitcoin reviewing $30,000 share, up 7%.

See also  Android 12 will usher in native apps such as "multi-open", "clone" and other functions | Qooah

You may also like

Unions: ‘The government should think about work not...

Vitamin D: a sensible strategy for dementia prevention?

late numbers and the jackpot

Shortage of nurses. In Lombardy there are those...

Bild: “The drone with explosives dropped near Moscow...

Pnrr, the Democratic Party to Lease: “Throw the...

Rhubarb crumble with oatmeal as a last minute...

May, will it be immediately summer or will...

Losing weight without a diet is possible: here...

Never again “Boy in the Bubble”!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy