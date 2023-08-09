First Study on the Absorbency and Storage Capacity of Menstrual Products Using Human Blood Published in the United States

New Study Published on Absorbency and Storage Capacity of Menstrual Products Using Human Blood

A groundbreaking study on the absorbency and storage capacity of menstrual products using human blood has been published in the United States. The study, conducted by a group of women scientists from the Oregon University of Health and Science, is the first of its kind to use actual menstrual blood for evaluation purposes.

Traditionally, the capacity of menstrual products has been measured using water and saline solutions, which have different compositions and viscosities compared to menstrual blood. This difference has made it challenging to accurately assess the effectiveness of these products. However, by using human blood, the study provides a more precise evaluation of their absorbency and storage capabilities.

According to the study, the most supportive product is the menstrual disc. This small silicone object, similar in shape to a contraceptive diaphragm and functioning like a menstrual cup, fits inside the vagina and collects blood until it is removed and emptied. This finding is significant as it allows for a quantification of menstrual flow, making it easier to identify and diagnose any anomalies or medical problems.

The study, published in the journal BMJ Sexual & Reproductive Health, underwent a thorough review by industry experts and independent researchers to ensure its reliability through peer-review. It involved a series of experiments on 21 different menstrual products, including traditional sanitary pads, internal pads, absorbent underpants, cups, and discs. While most of the brands used were American or Canadian, some are also available in Italy.

Among the products tested, the menstrual disc, particularly the Ziggy Cup by Intimina, demonstrated the highest storage capacity. It could contain up to 80 ml of blood compared to the average 61 ml contained by other discs. Traditional sanitary pads, internal pads, and cups typically hold between 20 and 50 ml of blood, while absorbent underpants have the lowest capacity, averaging only 2 ml.

Although the study provides valuable insights, the scientists acknowledge its limitations. Factors such as personal habits, placement of the products, and individual variations in menstrual flow were not fully considered. However, the data and results contribute to a better understanding of menstruation, aiding in the informed selection of menstrual products.

Furthermore, the study highlights the lack of common rules and standards to indicate the actual absorbency of these products. Many companies exaggerate the absorbency on their packaging, leading to misconceptions among consumers. This lack of precise criteria also makes it challenging to diagnose menstrual pathologies accurately.

Paul Blumenthal, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Stanford University, emphasized the practical implications of the study. In the absence of clear guidelines, doctors may struggle to assess the severity or significance of excessive bleeding reported by patients.

Overall, this study represents a significant step forward in understanding menstruation and improving the selection and usage of menstrual products. The findings contribute to a growing body of knowledge on menstruation, which remains an area with limited research despite the increasing availability of menstrual products.

