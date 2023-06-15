First summer without Corona? Thousands of Germans are still suffering

They are two of tens of thousands of people in Germany who are still suffering from the long-term effects of a corona infection: Christina Pleitz (46) from Traisen in the Bad Kreuznach district and Sandra Greco (47) from Cologne. “For me, nothing is normal again,” says Sandra Greco. She continues to avoid crowds and refrains from going on vacation. And Christina Pleitz consistently stretches out her elbows in greeting, no matter how strangely she is looked at. Lots of people in one place are scary for her too.

After their Covid diseases in 2021, both were in early 2022 for rehabilitation, Greco in the Hufeland Clinic in Bad Ems in the Rhein-Lahn district, Pleitz in the Drei-Burgen Clinic in Bad Kreuznach. One of the diagnoses of the two women: Post Covid.

After her rehabilitation, Sandra Greco first tries to go back to work. But six weeks later she was home sick again. “My immune system is so weak that I catch any disease,” she says. There was also another corona infection in March of this year with a high fever.

Christina Pleitz is now working full-time again and is training people for nursing professions. She also fell ill with Corona again in October 2022. “Amazingly, I’ve really gotten better since then,” she says.

80,000 people affected in Rhineland-Palatinate alone

According to the Ministry of Health, around 80,000 people in Rhineland-Palatinate have long or post-Covid symptoms. Around 1500 to 2000 people suffer from chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), as did Christina Pleitz months after her first infection. “You’re just happy to be able to manage everyday life to some extent,” she says. “Everything extraordinary requires great planning and great effort of will.”

Abnormal tiredness, called fatigue, is one of the core symptoms of post- and long-Covid, says Matthias Rudolph, medical director of the Mittelrhein Clinic in Bad Salzig in the Rhein-Hunsrück district. The great exhaustion is usually accompanied by headache, sore throat and muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes and problems with memory and concentration.

According to Rudolph, he was one of the first to develop a special program for the Mittelrhein Clinic in 2021 for the psychosomatic rehabilitation of long-term and post-Covid sufferers. “Psychosomatic does not mean that you imagine the disease or that it is purely psychological,” explains the doctor. Rather, it is about the interactions between body and soul. “And that’s what Post Covid is.”

According to the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KV), doctors in private practice in Rhineland-Palatinate diagnosed a so-called post-Covid-19 condition in 62,622 people with statutory insurance last year after surviving an infection. And the German pension insurance in Rhineland-Palatinate approved 796 post-Covid rehabilitations last year, more than twice as many as in 2021.

Two categories of post-Covid sufferers

Sandra Greco hasn’t been at work for a good six months. She can’t breathe, can’t concentrate, is depressed. The 47-year-old is currently waiting to be approved for rehabilitation again. She goes to rehab once a week.

Christina Pleitz regularly visits a gym or enjoys long walks around the Rotenfels near her home. What remains are memory disorders, also one of the typical long and post-Covid symptoms. “I had a super good memory before,” says the 46-year-old. “Now I know I have that information, but I can’t access it.”

“We still don’t understand why the reactions to an infection are so different,” says doctor Rudolph. This is the subject of intensive research at all levels.

The expert divides those affected by post-Covid into two categories:

Those who have never had an infection but still suffered from post-pandemic disorders, caused by a high stress level due to the continuous load.

caused by a high stress level due to the continuous load. And those who have gone through an infection and are suffering from a prolonged infection. “It’s a type of autoimmune disease that affects more women than men.”

According to Angela Lohoff, there are eight self-help groups for the disease in Rhineland-Palatinate, four of which she looks after herself and one other alone. The 65-year-old is not only affected by Post Covid, she has become something of a spokeswoman for the self-help groups in Rhineland-Palatinate. There are far too few contact points and so far only one outpatient clinic for Long Covid in Koblenz. “It’s a drama,” says Lohoff. “But it’s our lifeline at the moment.”

Statutory health insurance physicians see a need for treatment

The state now wants to react and by the summer in Kaiserslautern, Ludwigshafen, Mainz, Koblenz and Trier will be funding contact points for those affected by Long and Post Covid with a total of 250,000 euros. An interdisciplinary round table has started work. General practitioners should act as pilots for the planned interdisciplinary contact points or anchor centers.

The Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians also sees a need for treatment of post-Covid patients in Rhineland-Palatinate. The next step is to discuss the chances and possibilities of structured care and the financing of medical services with the health insurance companies, the KV said.

And the two affected? Sandra Greco just wants to get back to normal everyday life. Walk, work in the garden, meet friends. “Most of all, I want to go back to work.” And Christina Pleitz wants to continue to consciously enjoy every day and improve her fitness. She has already taken the first steps: there is a treadmill in the basement for bad weather periods when she cannot make it to the Rotenfels.