A new discovery that could be revolutionary. Got the first embryo from synthetic mouse which has achieved development record 8.5 days, with brain and beating heart: is a living laboratory to understand the failure of certain pregnancies and to study diseases without animal tests.

Synthetic embryos, created the first in the world. Scientists: “There will be no more need for sperm and ovaries”

After building embryoids for 10 years, we succeeded in generating structures with brains, hearts, neural tubes, somites with a yolk sac. Both original submissions using two different approaches are on BioRxiv, to be published soon. https://t.co/p1ZL2C3UPH — Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz 🇺🇦 (@ZernickaGoetz) August 2, 2022

Similar experiments are underway to obtain human embryos, to study phenomena ethically impossible to observe in natural embryos and to obtain organs for transplants.

The publication in Nature

The research is published in Nature by the Cambridge University group directed by Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz, with Gianluca Amadei and Charlotte Handford, of Cambridge and Caltech; Amadei is also at the University of Padua.

Previous research

The same research group in 2017 obtained the first synthetic embryo from embryonic stem cells. Even then it was a mouse embryo, but it was unable to go through all stages of development. In this new experiment, a combination of embryonic stem cells, cells of the structure necessary for the nourishment of the embryo (trophoblast) and extra-embryonic cells (ETiX), all from mice, was used. The big difference, compared to 2017, is in the fact that the researchers managed to make the cells talk to each other, so that they assembled spontaneously, without the need for external stimuli.

Development

The embryo has developed for eight and a half days, giving rise to a complex and differentiated structure that includes certain regions of the brain, the neural tube that gives rise to the nervous system, a structure similar to a heart capable of beating and a ‘ other similar to the intestine. In this real living laboratory in miniature, the researchers have also shown that they can reproduce the characteristics observed in the so-called knockout laboratory mice, that is, deprived of a gene in order to study physiological characteristics or the causes of diseases. Meanwhile, reports the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), the same research group is working on a human embryo model similar to that of a mouse just obtained and the goal is to be able to understand crucial steps in embryonic development otherwise impossible to observe. in real human embryos.

Fundamental for transplants

If in the future the technique tested in mice is also successful with human stem cells, the researchers say, it will be possible to build organs for transplants for patients on the waiting list in the laboratory. “There are many people in the world who wait years to have a transplant,” says Zernicka-Goetz. “What makes our work so exciting is that the resulting knowledge can be used to cultivate synthetic human organs to save lives in the future.” Cultivating organs, she concludes, “would also help to better understand how they are made and to treat them more effectively”.

