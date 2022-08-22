Home Health First teaser trailer for HBO’s live-action series The Last of Us released
The live-action series “The Last of Us” produced by HBO, following the announcement of its online information in February, released its first pre-trailer without warning today, which can see Joel and Elle, played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey respectively. The main game protagonist.

The film can also see the latest information previews of HBO Max works such as “The Idol”, “Succession”, “The White Lotus”, “The White House Plumbers”, “Tokyo Voice” and “Industry”, and the finale debut (1 minutes and 40 seconds) is the first preview of “The Last of Us”, in which you can also see Joel’s daughter Sarah (Nico Parker), Bill (Nick Offerman) and the exquisite presentation of the classic game screen, Although the amount of information disclosed is very small, players who love this work can at least initially feel the tone of this work.

The play is expected to be officially launched in 2023, and interested readers stay tuned.

