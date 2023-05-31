First the gym in the Acer house then breaks the seals: “serial” occupant arrested

The man who had taken up residence, without having the right to it, in an Acer apartment in Castello d’Argile ended up under arrest. He had already risen to the “headlines” when in October 2022 he had installed various gymnastic equipment in the public housing accommodation in Venezzano, illegally occupied, making it a real gym.

In that case, in addition to the company personnel, the Carabinieri had also intervened and had cleared the premises: the tools were also very expensive, demonstrating that it was not a needy or indigent person.

After the eviction, Acer had installed anti-intrusion panels, but the man, who is not local and has no fixed abode, occupied another public accommodation, still in the municipality of Castello d’Argile, this time a “ready-to-use” apartment housing emergency”, that is intended for families in particular difficulties.

Evicted again, he didn’t lose it: he violated the seals of the judiciary to regain possession by threatening, from what we learn, also the mayor Alessandro Erriquez and the intervening staff of the Municipality and of the Reno Galliera Union.

“Since the other night, the offender has a new home,” announces the mayor on social media. “Now he lives in Bologna, in via del Gomito, at Dozza”. Erriquez thanks “the president Acer Bertuzzi, the carabinieri, the local Reno-Galliera police, the judiciary for having shared the line of firmness with the municipal administration”.

For his part, the president Marco Bertuzzi confirms: “Our line is on illegal occupations

continues to be that of maintaining the law. We are not available to give discounts to whom

does not respect the rules and acts with arrogance by skipping the rankings and stealing a home from

who certainly needs the most”.

