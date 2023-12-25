Home » First transplant in Italy to a child from a donor with a stopped heart – Healthcare
A 7-year-old boy received a heart that had stopped beating 20 minutes ago at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo: this is a case of heart donation with a still heart, a method introduced in Italy a few months ago and so far only applied on adult patients. It is therefore the first case in Italy involving a child, the hospital says. In addition to the heart, liver and kidneys were also donated, benefiting 4 children in total. The sampling and transplant were carried out by the team of the Pope John’s Heart Transplant Center, directed by Amedeo Terzi, in collaboration with specialists from the Cardiovascular department. The double team, for the sampling and transplantation, was assisted by the resuscitators, coordinated in the room by Lorenzo Grazioli, by the perfusionists and by the technical and nursing staff, for a total of around fifty people involved in three adjacent surgical rooms, for a total of 13 uninterrupted hours, from 9 in the morning to 10 at night. The child, with a guarded prognosis, suffered from dilated myocardiopathy which made it necessary for him to be placed on the waiting list for a life-saving heart transplant this summer. The gift, which arrived during the Christmas holidays, originated from a gesture of extreme generosity on the part of two parents who, despite a moment of profound pain, agreed to the removal of their deceased son’s organs. In addition to the heart, the liver was also taken, with a transplant that took place simultaneously with the heart transplant in Bergamo, in an adjacent operating room: also in this case it is the first case in Italy from a pediatric donor with a stopped heart.
This transplant was carried out by the team directed by Domenico Pinelli.

