First treatment to repair the barrier that protects the brain effective in laboratory tests

A US research team has demonstrated the effectiveness of a molecule in “repairing” the blood-brain barrier in laboratory tests on mouse models. It is the first treatment effective in restoring the function of the network of cells that protect the brain. Hopes for human trials.

For the first time, scientists have managed to “fix” the blood-brain barrier in mice, a first step that could lead to drugs e treatments innovations that can cure this dense network of cells which has the very delicate task of protecting the brain. The blood-brain barrier (o BEE) is in fact a sort of highly sophisticated biological filterwhich allows the selective pass of substances through i blood vessels that connect the brain to the rest of the body. Since the brain is so precious, in fact, a real barrier is needed to prevent certain compounds and pathogens from reaching it.

Natural molecules burn fat and transform it into energy: how the promising mix works

The BEE, characterized by non-fenestrated endothelial cells, allows the transit of molecules such as glucose, water, amino acids and other compounds essential for the metabolism of nervous tissue, but blocks everything that can cause brain damage, such as an infection. So stop viruses, bacteria, parasites, toxins, diseased cells etc etc. However, it can happen that the blood-brain barrier is damaged, thus opening the door to pathologies potentially lethal. A BEE that leaks, moreover, exposes the brain to the risk of cancer, strokeinflammation, encephalitis and other conditions. Among them is also the multiple sclerosiswhich can be triggered by excessive passage of white blood cells to the brain through the BBB (this triggers an autoimmune reaction to the brain tissue).

In light of the importance of this barrier, researchers have been working for many years to identify ad hoc treatments capable of restoring it. A first significant step forward in this direction was made by a US research team led by scientists from the Division of Hematology of the Stanford University School of Medicine, who collaborated closely with colleagues from the Department of Genetics, the company Surrozen, Inc. and the Department of Systems Biology at Columbia University. The researchers, coordinated by Professor Calvin J. Kuo, professor at the University’s Department of Medicine, managed to repair the BEE – or rather, to restore its function – in mouse models (mice) after conducting specific experiments.

First, Professor Kuo and colleagues focused on a cellular signaling pathway called WNT, linked to tissue regeneration, wound healing and proper functioning of the BBB (connects blood vessel cells in the brain, as explained in a Stanford University press release). This WNT pathway is activated by a protein called receptor frizzled, whose mutations, the experts explain, “cause abnormalities of the blood-brain barrier”. In the research, several therapeutic molecules have been designed for the WNT pathway, such as the one called FZD 4, developed by molecular physiology professor Chris Garcia. Kuo’s team created a new molecule (L6-F4-2) with an activation power of WNT a hundred times higher than FZD 4. To verify its effectiveness they tested it on mice with the Norrie diseasewhich causes a blood-retinal barrier “leaky” (the function is the same as the barrier for the brain, but for the eye). Well, mice treated with L6-F4-2 showed a denser blood-retinal barrier and fewer losses in the same than those of the untreated control group.

In the second test they tested the molecule in mice with ischemic stroke, a condition involving damage to the BBB resulting in the passage of inflammatory particles and other compounds that can damage the brain. In the treated mice, not only was the severity of the stroke reduced, but the loss of blood vessels triggered by the condition was reversed and survival increased. “In adult C57Bl/6J mice, poststroke systemic delivery of L6-F4-2 strongly reduces BBB permeability, infarction, and edema while improving neurological scoring and pericyte capillary coverage,” they explained. the scientists in the study abstract. Obviously these were tests on mice and it is still too early to say whether this procedure will be effective inmanbut the groundwork for potentially game-changing therapies has been laid.

“A leaky blood-brain barrier is a common pathway for many brain diseases, so being able to seal the barrier has been a long-sought goal in medicine,” said Professor Kuo. “We hope this is a first step towards developing a new generation of drugs capable of repairing the blood-brain barrier, using a very different strategy and molecular target compared to current drugs,” concluded the scientist. The details of the research “Therapeutic blood-brain barrier modulation and stroke treatment by a bioengineered FZD4-selective WNT surrogate in mice” have been published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature Communications.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

