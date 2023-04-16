First WHO Ministerial Conference on Dementia

The two-day WHO ministerial conference in Geneva was divided into several panels with different focal points. Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe spoke on Tuesday in the panel “Living Well with Dementia”. On the fringes of the WHO ministerial conference, Hermann Gröhe met, among others, his British counterpart Jeremy Hunt, the Luxembourg Minister of Health Lydia Mutsch and the Swedish Minister of Health Gabriel Wikström.

To the background

The aim of the WHO ministerial conference was to draw public attention to the disease dementia, to exchange information on the current state of research and to find international solutions together to reduce the extent of the disease and help those affected.

In Germany, around 1.5 million people are currently suffering from dementia; by 2050 the number of dementia patients will increase to 3 million people.

Videos from the Ministerial Conference “Global Action Against Dementia” can be found on the Homepage der WHO.