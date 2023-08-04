Fiscal delegation, definitive ok from the Chamber. Three rates, then flat tax, without abandoning progressiveness

Italia

by Nicoletta Cottone

“This is a page that will remain in the history of our Italy,” said the rapporteur of the reform Gusmeroli

5′ of reading

The Chamber definitively approved the fiscal delegation with 184 yes, 85 no and no abstentions. All the majority groups voted in favor, the oppositions (Pd, M5S, Avs and +Europe) against, except Action-Iv.

Gusmeroli (Lega): towards a simpler and less expensive tax system

«This is a page that will remain in the history of our Italy, a positive page because despite the differences in position it has seen us all contribute to the final result». Compared to the Draghi delegation “this was born from listening, a significant difference”. The rapporteur of the tax reform Alberto Gusmeroli (Lega), president of the Productive Activities commission of the Chamber, is satisfied, who illustrated the contents of the tax delegation. “We are moving towards a less complicated, less expensive and more balanced tax system,” she said in the courtroom, claiming the results of the League, with 16 bills that implemented the text. “Good laws are born from listening and this is the result of listening to citizens, productive categories and Parliament, which intervened with improvement proposals”. Abolition of Irap, reduction from 4 to 3 income tax brackets, the no tax area, incentives for new hires, the installment of the maxi November down payment from January to June of the following year and the progressive reduction of withholding tax are some measures “that will finally make our tax system less of an enemy”. We want, Gusmeroli reiterated again, “that no Italian suffers a patrimonial”, referring to the accident on August 3 on the patrimonial: an agenda by Nicola Fratoianni (Si), first welcomed by the Government in the Chamber, shortly after ‘stripped’ from Palazzo Chigi. The odg committed the government to evaluate the introduction of a Next Generation Tax on assets over 500 thousand euros.

Three rates, then flat tax, without abandoning progressiveness

«Today the famous four tax rates make life really difficult and complex for taxpayers. We want to smooth out the rate curve, starting with three rates, and then gradually moving towards the flat tax, without abandoning the logic of progressiveness, which as you know can also be achieved with the mechanism of deductions and deductions». This was stated by the Deputy Minister of the Economy, Maurizio Leo, as he closed the general discussion in the Chamber of Deputies on the delegation bill for the tax reformreached the final goal.

The government does not let its guard down on tax evasion

The government “doesn’t let its guard down in the fight against tax evasion”, Leo said, specifying that the two-year arrangement with creditors and ‘cooperative compliance’ are not “gifts” for tax evaders, but are tools based on knowledge of tax data made possible by electronic invoicing and new technologies. «We need to review the system of sanctions, because we cannot see a mechanism of sanctions ranging from 120 to 240% when instead in the other countries of the European Union it stands at 60%, and it is not our invention, he tells us the Constitutional Court according to which the sanctions must be proportional”.

Our tax system penalizes the taxpayer

“We have worked – the deputy minister recalled – on all types of taxes, starting with income taxes and without abandoning the concept of progressiveness, but we must all be well aware that today our tax system is absolutely penalizing for taxpayers”. And speaking of the discussion on the reform outlined by the bill, he recalled that all categories of the business world were consulted “and everyone said ‘well, you have built something that really gives a change to the tax system'”. He assured that the dialogue will continue with the legislative decrees that will be submitted to the parliamentary commission, “which with everyone’s collaboration will represent a turning point in our tax system”.

Social elevator: young people, the disabled, families and let’s not forget the employees

With the fiscal delegation «we create the social lift by meeting young people, families, the disabled: all these elements contained in our delegation. But we have not forgotten the world of dependent work», said the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo speaking in the Chamber.

Schlein, from proxy astonishing promises and corporate privileges

«The delegation – the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein underlined in a note – contains astonishing promises of tax reductions which, if realised, would make our welfare system unsustainable. Instead, they will result in substantial gifts for some and small discounts for others. As always happens when the compass is not a just taxman, but the distribution of corporate privileges». The leader of the Democratic Party in the Finance Committee in the Chamber, Virginio Merola, speaking in the Chamber to announce the group’s vote against the tax delegation law, said that “there is no trace of a will to seriously fight tax evasion and tax avoidance. No reform of the cadastre, still recently requested by the EU commission, is envisaged; and finally, it does not provide for effective tax autonomy for local authorities, with a centralistic logic that we find combined with a proposal for differentiated autonomy that divides the country and does not help the South. This delegation to the government does not go in the direction of remedying injustices”.

Osnato (FdI): a historic provision

«A more modern Italy, capable of growing without the yoke of bureaucracy and with a tax system that encourages rather than hinders the initiative, is finally possible. Thanks to the commitment of all the majority and of the opposition, who collaborated constructively, the teamwork led to this extraordinary result», commented Marco Osnato (FdI), president of the Finance Commission of the Chamber. “The provision is structural: it will be followed by implementing decrees – he underlined – which will have the same tenor, succeeding in the enterprise of simplifying a hypertrophic system today”.

Marattin (Az-Iv), delegation completely follows Draghi’s approach

“Our favorable vote is due to the fact that this delegation fully follows the parliamentary work done in the last legislature, then merged into the Draghi delegation,” said Luigi Marattin, deputy of Azione-Italia Viva, during the explanations of vote. «The principles of the reform of Irpef, tax expenditure, VAT, the abolition and replacement of Irap, the taxation of financial income, the simplification of Ires, are the same and represent everyone’s heritage. There are, it is true, also things that do not fully convince us, such as the incremental flat tax, which has been replaced by the tax reduction of productivity bonuses thanks to us. Our favorable vote is also confirmed after the passage in the Senate, because on two issues such as fiscal federalism and assessment/collection we did not give in to slogans but followed common sense”.

Della Vedova (+Europe), no blank proxy on flat tax

“The principles of fiscal delegation are very broad, almost a blank delegation, a kind of vote of confidence: we will not give the delegation to this government”, said Benedetto Della Vedova (+Europe), speaking in the Chamber. “And we will not vote on the tax delegation because if the principle of the incremental flat tax has been removed, the principle that the Irpef reform must be done for the transition to the single rate remains carved in stone: either it is an electoral flag of the right to make fun of less attentive voters, and that would be unacceptable. Or we are moving towards the introduction of the flat tax, without however telling us with what rate, with which deduction mechanisms we think we can guarantee progressivity, without telling us how much it would cost and with what resources to finance it».

Full throttle votes. Mulè: «It’s not speed, it’s efficiency»

Siparietto while work proceeded in the chamber of the Chamber (the votes of the articles not modified by the Senate and of the amendments presented to the draft law delegating the tax reform to the Government). In a few minutes, the deputies cast about fifteen votes and arrived at the examination of article 14. “I don’t want to disturb the speed of this session,” said Pd deputy Luciano D’Alfonso asking to intervene on a proposed amendment . «It’s not speed, it’s efficiency», replied the current president Giorgio Mulè, triggering a long applause from the majority.

Nicoletta Cottone

Head of service

