Fish allergy: what it looks like and how to intervene immediately

If you are allergic to fish you absolutely need to pay attention to these symptoms, so as to avoid major health problems.

Fish is a prized food highly appreciated for its flavor and nutrients. I’m in Italy 9 out of 10 people appreciate this food, while children represent only 17%. Although the little ones like it less, they find themselves eating it at least once a week, as it contains important nutrients for the body.

However, there are many people who cannot enjoy this food. The main problem is the allergy that some show for fish products. It it can occur at any age manifesting itself through specific symptoms that it is important to take into account. Today we find out what to do in case of intolerance and what all the related signs are.

What to do if you are allergic to fish

A person who eats fish and is allergic to it can have various symptoms, even serious ones. In the most dangerous case you could have one anaphylactic shock that would see the need for a sudden rush to the hospital. Then we have respiratory problems that could lead to fatigue in the exhalation and inhalation phases. There are also more common symptoms such as cough, nausea, vomiting and dizziness.

Finally also swelling and redness and rashes. If one or more cases of this type occur, you should contact your doctor immediately. In this way all the necessary checks will be carried out to make sure that it is a fish allergy. The first thing to do if you have this intolerance is obviously to avoid consuming the food.

Whichever way it is prepared does not matter, because the symptoms occur with both raw and cooked fish. It would also be appropriate check the labels of the foods that are consumed, since there could always be some derivative of the fish. Molluscs, crustaceans and derivatives must also be kept away. Before excluding a food, in any case, it is advisable to consult your doctor.

It is known that fish products are good for health for iron and omega-3, so when it can not be consumed similar alternatives are needed. A prime example is olive oil seeds, soybeans, sunflower or corn and nuts, as they are rich in unsaturated fatty acids. The main reason is that the fatty acids EPA and DHA are present only in seafood, therefore to incorporate these nutrients it would be advisable to rely on food supplements.