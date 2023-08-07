Fish at the table, but watch out for conservation from the shop to home – Food

Thermal bags and ice packs to guarantee the right conservation of the fish, paying close attention even after the purchase, a phase that is often neglected. Always an imperative, but above all with the high temperatures of the summer, when consumption reaches, according to a survey by Api Associazione Piscicoltori Italiani, 29 kg per capita registered in 2022, with a production for farming of 53 thousand tons . These are the seasonal suggestions of the veterinarian Sirio Fiorese, quality and safety manager of Orobica Pesca, a historic company from Bergamo and one of the main Italian companies for the marketing of fish products which in the summer mobilizes almost 8.5 thousand kg of fresh and frozen food every day for catering and to the final consumer. In particular, attention must be paid to products eaten raw, but also for those species such as tuna, small tuna, mackerel, anchovies and herring, which, following interruptions in the cold chain, can naturally develop histamine; it is a toxin that could cause allergic-like reactions, which also resists cooking.





A summer that 2023 promises to be characterized by product quality, thanks to constant attention to maintaining the cold chain that the fish product requires for its proper conservation. A food rich in highly digestible proteins, and therefore light, but at the same time a source of precious nutrients such as vitamins, mineral salts and Omega 3 essential in the hot summer months.



