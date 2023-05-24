Fish fingers with potato and cucumber salad | > – Guide – Cooking

It is best to boil the potatoes in their skins the day before and let them cool. Before preparing the salad, peel and slice, reserving one potato for the vinaigrette.

Peel and dice onions. Wash, dry and halve the cucumber. Scrape out the seeds and cut the flesh into slices. Wash, dry and slice the radishes.

Heat some olive oil in a saucepan or high pan and sweat the onions in it for 3-4 minutes until colourless. Remove two thirds of the onions from the pan and add to the potatoes.

Pour the broth into the pan, then add the mustard, maple syrup, and vinegar. Bring everything to the boil and remove the pan from the stovetop. Add the potatoes you have set aside to the broth and mix everything up with a hand blender.

Pour the vinaigrette over the potatoes and mix. Let the potatoes soak in the broth. Add cucumbers and radishes before serving. Season to taste with salt and pepper and possibly a little more vinegar.

Ingredients for the fish fingers:

Wash the salmon and zander fillet – alternatively you can also use pollock, cod or salmon trout – dry them and remove the bones. Cut the fish fillets into portions and salt lightly.

Put the flour, eggs and spelled bread crumbs in separate bowls. Whisk the eggs. Dip the pieces of fish in flour first and tap off the excess flour. Then roll in the eggs and finally in the breadcrumbs.

Heat vegetable oil in a pan and fry the breaded fish fingers over medium heat until golden brown. Serve with the potato salad.

Tip: You can also bread the fish fingers without flour and eggs. Spread some mustard (about 0.5 tablespoons per portion) on the salted fish fillets. Then roll the fillets in the breadcrumbs and fry.

A notice:

If you are hungry, the indicated quantity is also sufficient for 5 or 6 people.